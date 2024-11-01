Rise of immigration scams in UAE: How expat dreams turned to nightmares

For many expats in the UAE, the prospect of settling in countries like Canada, the UK, Australia, or the Caribbean Islands seems like an appealing opportunity. What initially feels like a promising new chapter, however, often turns into a nightmare of shattered dreams and empty bank accounts.

Investigations by Khaleej Times reveal that thousands of residents have fallen victim to dodgy immigration consultants in recent years, losing not only their money but also their time and peace of mind. These companies often use aggressive marketing strategies, claiming connections with "reputable" immigration lawyers who can "guarantee" a place in visa selection pools. Yet, these promises are often exaggerated or outright false.

Khaleej Times has documented advertisements from such companies offering everything from guaranteed work permits and scholarships in Canada to high-paying jobs requiring little to no experience. They even entice clients with promises of free air tickets and accommodation. Such offers deceive individuals into parting with large sums of money, only to find themselves in limbo, waiting for results that never materialise.

Worse still, some become permanently banned from their dream countries due to the submission of falsified documents. In some cases, these companies even go as far as putting money into their clients' bank accounts to meet visa or immigration requirements for financial statements. They charge steep interest on this service, further trapping individuals in a cycle of debt.

When authorities uncover these schemes, applicants are not only denied visas but often face lifetime bans. "I did what I was told," said a woman who took this route in 2021 and does not want to be named. She was subsequently banned from the country she hoped to settle in.

Sam Bayat, a seasoned attorney and founder of the Dubai-based Bayat Group, a law firm established in 1993, shared a case where an immigration consultant in Karama printed fake bank statements for clients. "Many of these firms target underqualified applicants just to profit from application fees," he explained.

“What they lack in morals, they make up for with toner,” Bayat remarked. "Due diligence is essential. Falling for these traps can have devastating consequences," he warned.

“It’s crucial for individuals to approach the immigration process with caution. Legitimate immigration pathways exist, but they require careful navigation and professional guidance from properly accredited sources," Bayat emphasised.

Even more alarming are cases in which immigration companies vanish without a trace, leaving clients with no legal recourse and substantial financial losses. Hossam Zakaria of HZ Legal, a Dubai-based consultancy, says he is inundated with cases of fraudsters taking advantage of vulnerable individuals. "Canada, with its attractive immigration programmes like the Express Entry System and Provincial Nominee Programmes (PNP), has become a major target.”

The rise in immigration fraud in the UAE coincides with increased demand for Canadian permanent residency. According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, immigration scams worldwide surged by nearly 50 per cent between 2020 and 2023, many originating from the UAE. The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and the Canadian Embassy have issued warnings about fraudulent immigration firms. A recent investigation uncovered over 400 cases of immigration fraud in the UAE in 2023 alone, with victims losing an estimated Dh20 million collectively.

One notable case involved a Dubai-based consultancy that scammed hundreds by offering guaranteed permanent residency in Canada through a "fast-track" system. "The company charged fees ranging from Dh15,000 to Dh50,000 per applicant, then disappeared after collecting the payments," Zakaria recounted.

Poorvi Aswani Bhardwaj, principal associate at CMI & Co. also stresses the importance of vigilance. "Always seek information directly from the immigration authorities of the country you're considering instead of relying on unverified service providers," she advises. “In many cases, legal remedies are difficult because the burden of proof often falls on the applicant.”

A significant portion of the victims includes individuals in cross-border marriages between countries like India and Pakistan. Due to strained diplomatic relations, retiring in their spouse’s home country is not always feasible. As a result, obtaining a third-country passport—typically from Canada, Australia, or a Caribbean nation—seems like an ideal solution. Scammers exploit this desperation.

In response to the rise in fraudulent activities, the Canadian government has issued a public fraud alert, warning applicants against offers that seem too good to be true. Their official website advises:

You do not need to hire an immigration representative to apply for a visa or Canadian citizenship.

Immigration representatives do not have special connections with Canadian government officials and cannot guarantee a visa. Only authorised officers at Canadian embassies, high commissions, and consulates can issue visas.

Do not be tempted to use false documents, as this will result in your application being denied.

Be wary of online scams and fake websites. Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC) provides free application forms and guides for all visa types.

Visa processing fees are standardised globally. Fees in local currencies reflect the equivalent Canadian dollar amount based on official exchange rates.

Canadian visa offices will never request money transfers to personal bank accounts or through private money transfer services.

The Canadian government has repeatedly emphasised that no consultant can guarantee visas—only authorised officials at embassies and consulates have that authority. Unfortunately, by the time many victims realise this, it is often too late.

Consider the case of a Sharjah-based couple, RB and SB, who signed up with an immigration firm in Dubai three years ago. They paid over CAD40,000 (approximately Dh106,958) in pursuit of Canadian permanent residency. Their dreams, however, were dashed. Frustrated, they camped out at the consultant's office in Deira last month after repeated requests for updates or refunds went unanswered.

"They arranged a job interview for me, and that was the last we heard from them," said SB, who works in sales. She and her husband spent months chasing updates, only to be met with silence. "Our last payment of CAD15,000 (around Dh40,100) was made 10 months ago in October," SB said.

RB and SB are far from alone. Many UAE residents have fallen into the same web of deceit.

Christopher Pereira, who paid Dh65,000, voiced his frustration: "After countless follow-ups and no progress, I requested a refund in February 2024. The owner promised repayment by May, but so far, I’ve only received Dh10,450."

Asif Baig, another victim, added, "I paid Dh60,000 and filed for a refund. They assured everyone that refunds would be issued in six instalments starting from May 2024. But, so far, nothing."

Moin, who paid Dh80,600, said: "I have two small children, and my hard-earned money is at stake."

Mudassir Ahmed Khan, who began his process with the same firm in early 2020, recalled, "I signed an agreement that promised employment within a year. But nothing ever came of it."

Bayat praised the Dubai Economic Department (DED) for its strict policy of not issuing licenses to immigration firms that don't meet the criteria, and expressed hope that other Emirates and freezones would adopt similar stringent measures. Citizenship by Investment programmes The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) industry, once celebrated as a pathway to global mobility, is also facing challenges in multiple countries due to scandals, legal disputes, and increasing scrutiny. From the Caribbean Islands and Cyprus to Vanuatu, Malta, and Greece—even Turkey is now affected. In the Caribbean, allegations have surfaced that agents and developers are offering citizenship at prices far below official minimums. Some investors have reportedly been granted citizenship for as low as $70,000 for an entire family, despite official investment requirements being much higher. This has raised concerns over the integrity of these programmes and led to heightened scrutiny from international partners, including the US, UK, and the European Union, who worry about the potential security risks. The situation escalated with a recent lawsuit filed by MSR Media under the US Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act, accusing Caribbean CBI stakeholders of fraud, kickbacks, and money laundering. Philippe Martinez, CEO of MSR Media, alleges that over $13 million in payments were made to a US company owned by Les Khan, the former head of St. Kitts and Nevis' CBI programme. Martinez claims some payments were made while Khan was still in office, casting doubt on the programme's management. The lawsuit also implicates prominent political figures, including former Prime Ministers of St. Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris and Denzil Douglas, and officials from St. Lucia’s CBI programme. While these allegations remain unproven in court, they have already caused significant reputational damage to the industry. Many individuals who obtained citizenship through discounted schemes are now at risk of losing their status. Dominica has already revoked the citizenship of 68 individuals, stating that they obtained it through fraud or misrepresentation. St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has stated that he is monitoring the lawsuit closely and is prepared to revoke any fraudulently obtained citizenships to safeguard the country’s reputation. Industry insiders warn that the consequences could be severe for those involved in these schemes. Up to 30 immigration consultancy companies may face legal action, and potentially thousands of people could lose their citizenship if it's proven they paid less than the required government fees. Beyond losing passports, individuals may face difficulties applying for visas and managing banking activities, as their names could be flagged in global financial databases. In a LinkedIn post shared on Tuesday, a financial crime consultant revealed that deceptive marketing practices are prevalent in Dubai and other Middle Eastern cities, where St. Kitts CBI passports are being promoted as legitimate investments. "The wolf is literally at the door," the consultant warned, emphasising the risks of buying into these programmes amidst growing legal scrutiny. Reports indicate that St. Kitts and Nevis is considering reopening certain CBI- applications, requiring applicants to pay the difference between their initial payment and the current minimum investment amount. This move aims to address irregularities in the programme following allegations of widespread discounting practices. While this initiative aims to address past discrepancies, immigration lawyers warn it could face legal and logistical challenges. Bayat admitted that the CBI industry is at a critical juncture. “Its very existence is at risk if international concerns are not addressed,” he said. A significant worry is the potential loss of visa-free travel privileges to the Schengen Zone and the United Kingdom, as international scrutiny intensifies. mazhar@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: UAE cracks down on cybercrime: Inside world where scammers got fined for not meeting targets Dubai: Expat's Dh29 food order turns into Dh9,872 nightmare after phishing scam