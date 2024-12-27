'Money will never define me': Lebanese-Canadian expat in the UAE

Interior designer Nathalie Khouri has spent most of her adult life in the UAE. She arrived in 2006 and now 45, the Lebanese-Canadian living in Dubai describes money as “freedom”. She admits she has a “love-hate” relationship with money but says her mother taught her a great deal about money.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear Money, you don’t define me…

How do you think your relationship with money was formed?

I started working at a very young age. I used to go with my mother and sell at her stores back in Montreal. I remember I was around eight or nine. My childhood was very different from other children. I liked being with my mum, I liked selling, and most importantly, I enjoyed earning a salary at such a young age. I thank my mother for that go-getter attitude.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

She never feared taking risks, starting a business, or selling. Making money for her was not only a necessity but a passion.

Who do you speak to about money matters, and is it something you consider ‘taboo’?

I don’t speak to anyone about money unless they need to be part of the conversation, such as my investment consultant or my husband.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

My mother when I was younger and my eldest brother when I was older. He’s incredible at investments in this crazy market. He’s able to identify opportunities through the chaos. Because of him, I started my investment portfolio at 25.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money, good or bad, and what has it taught you since?

Money doesn’t define anyone. You are not a better person or a lesser person because of money.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money or wealth?

There’s a lot of wealth here, but the only wealth I appreciate is quiet wealth. I respect those people.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money now what would that be and why?

Invest in real estate. Don’t be scared to take a risk when the market is down.

What do you value spending money on?

My children’s education. I will spare no expense for that.

What do you consider splashing out?

My health. I will spend crazy amounts on healthy groceries, gym memberships, etc.

Do you long-term plan your finances, and if so, how?

Absolutely. I’ve been doing it since a very young age. My portfolio is diverse and I try to keep it that way. It’s split between real estate, mutual funds, and small businesses.