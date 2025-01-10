'I’ve never counted pennies, even when that’s all I had': Dubai-based expat on wealth management

As a business owner, British expatriate Sarah Lindsay, 44, founder of Dubai’s Roar Fitness, has found a positive relationship with money, allowing her to find balance between building for the future and enjoying the moment. The former Team GB Olympic speed skater moved to Dubai over two years ago to expand her London gym business and January 2025 marks the Dubai branch’s second anniversary.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

I’ve never counted pennies, even when that’s all I had. I would give away my last £10 if someone needed it more than me. Now I have more, I like to facilitate fun and experiences and share that with the people I love. Anyone who knows me would describe me as generous. I’ve had more money and I’ve had far less in my life. I know that it comes and goes, so I try not to pin happiness on how much I have. That being said, more does always feel better.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

How you grow up will always have a huge influence on how you feel about money. We didn’t have much to spare when I was young, as both my parents were working and putting everything into supporting my brother and me in participating in daily sports clubs. That included coaching fees, all the specialist equipment we needed and travelling to international competitions. I always felt very lucky to be doing what we were doing, but I was also very aware of what my parents were sacrificing for us.

What lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

I actually think our generations are very different in the way we think about money. I remember that she used to take any extra pounds into the post office every week to pay off the mortgage quicker. Owning her house gave her a huge sense of relief and freedom that, no matter what, she would always have a home. Obviously, you can’t do that now, and I think living like that will definitely keep you poor. I am a far bigger risk-taker, which makes a lot of people uneasy, and I understand, but I think that is one of the reasons I have finally moved into a stronger financial position.

Who do you speak to about money matters? Is it something you consider ‘taboo’?

Not taboo as such, but I find it quite tacky to talk about money in many situations.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

I’m lucky through my job to meet many people far more financially successful than me and they’ve been generous with their insights and advice. My first gym was in London City Square Mile, so I spent 10 years around finance people and that was when I started to become more aware of how much people were chasing money and how much they talked about it. In sports, my goals were different, and I didn’t care about money. As long as I had enough to skate, I was happy.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money?

I’ve learnt the hard way in business how badly people can behave when money and greed take over. Money should enhance your life but it shouldn’t change you or how you treat people. Those negative experiences have reinforced my own values and what I care about when it comes to the people I surround myself with. It sounds rather negative, but for me, those people were a harsh reminder of what I never want to become.