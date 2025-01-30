'I talk to my grandma about money': British expat in Dubai on her choice for financial advice

British born Chloe Pierre, 37, is a renowned breath work coach and author of the book Take Care, which inspires Black women to take care of themselves. With her wellness brand, thy.self, she has worked with global brands from Apple to Nike, and less than a year into her life in Dubai hopes to make meaningful changes to her new home.

If you had to use one word to describe money what would it be?

Necessity.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear Money, Thank you for teaching me the importance of balance and also the chance to see you for what you are.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

Evolving. I’ve grown from seeing money as a source of anxiety to understanding it as a tool for empowerment.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

Through a mix of personal challenges and learning to value wellness and self-care above all else. It’s shaped by my upbringing, my experiences, and journey into the world as an adult, founder, parent, etc.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

She taught me the importance of saving and valuing what you work hard for while also enjoying the experiences you choose. And while I wouldn’t use the term bad, I also understand that history and equity play a massive part of my family and money. It was often a case of associating money with scarcity and fear, which I’ve had to unlearn.

Who do you speak to about money matters and is it something you consider ‘taboo’?

In my adult years, I have seen a shift to discussing money more openly. This was not what I was taught growing up nor what was culturally acceptable but now it is. I speak with a trusted circle of friends, my dear grandmother in the UK, financial advisors, and I also use the internet to build my financial awareness through YouTube videos and webinars. I used to find it taboo, but I’ve realised the power of open, informed conversations, and also nurturing my curiosity.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

Life.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money?

Starting my first professional business, thy.self, on a shoestring budget. It taught me resilience, the value of resourcefulness, truly believing in myself, and the need to invest wisely in what aligns with my purpose.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with wealth?

The UAE’s perceived and outward opulence has encouraged me to double down on my beliefs and understanding of wealth. While it has made me uncomfortable at times, it has also given me the opportunity to redefine what I truly value. Living here has made me much more intentional and careful with money.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money now what would that be and why?

Money is a tool, not the goal. Use it to build a life aligned with your values.

What do you value spending money on?