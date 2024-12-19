'I dream of a home in the UAE': Indian expat says her long-term financial goals involve real estate

Saritha Sreedharan is a Vedanta philosopher and teacher, a plant-based nutritionist, and the author of the Vegan: Path Above Meat cookbook. The 45-year-old Indian expatriate has been in the UAE for 11 years and is currently based in Dubai.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear Money, you have been very loyal, but calculative at times, and then again you have been abundant. Your presence in my life has played a comforting role. You have helped me achieve my goals with ease. My faith in the saying, ‘there is a divinity that shapes our ends’ was never shaken; you came to my rescue when I was in real need. I respect your timely support in my life’s endeavours. Thank you for your presence.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

It’s based on need and necessity rather than dependency.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

The basic values I got from my parents helped in moulding my character. At 16, I took up the study of the ancient philosophy of Vedanta. Studying under the guidance of my Guru, Swami Parthasarathy, for more than five years at the Vedanta Academy groomed me and gave me strong values.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

I recall many lessons just observing my mother handle her life, household, business, etc. Her promptness to settle even small bills without carrying them forward taught me a great lesson in early childhood. Every time she opened her cupboard we could spot envelopes written with names to settle bills. Sometimes, these notes were as small as Rs20 (Dh0.86). She believed people often have thoughts of not settling small bills, slowly giving rise to differences in relationships. Unconsciously I started imitating her values while I was studying and away from home. I did receive compliments for this consistent conduct, and that made me realise the importance of these simple habits inculcated in early childhood.

Who do you speak to about money matters and is it something you consider ‘taboo’?

In the area of investments and various modes of savings, we take the guidance of financial advisors. I have always felt at ease and never regretted getting such guidance.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money?

Life in the UAE is so prosperous that if one is not cautious, we can get carried away with brands, glamour, etc. Living in Dubai taught me to enjoy a quality lifestyle without any regret.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money now what would that be and why?

I’d tell my younger self to invest early after consulting a financial advisor.

What do you value spending money on?

Healthy food, quality lifestyle, education, and charity.