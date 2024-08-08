Why you should disconnect on holiday

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 5:25 PM

Working while on vacation undermines the primary purpose of taking time off, which is to relax, recharge, and return to work with renewed energy and focus. But for many people in the UAE, constantly checking emails and being on call during vacations has become normalised to the point where disconnecting during vacation is impossible.

For Adam, a 34-year-old who has worked in Dubai’s finance industry for the past seven years, working while on holiday was normal.

“At my best, I’d limit myself to checking emails once or twice a day. At my worst, I was clocking in at least three-tofour hours a day during what was supposed to be my annual leave,” said the Lebanese national.

His strategy of staying connected year-round including during sojourns worked well for his overall advancement. But eventually it took a serious toll on his mental health.

“I was constantly stressed, anxious, and on edge. My self-esteem suffered. Even though I was giving 100 percent, it wasn’t enough, so I’d work while on annual leave, sick leave, during family emergencies. I didn’t have any boundaries when it came to my job. I could never truly relax,” he said.

Soon, his personal relationships began to suffer. Adam’s fiancée broke off their engagement, telling him his job was ruining their lives. “Ironically, we were on vacation,” he recalled, adding, “I had worked that morning and then took my phone with me on a boat tour. I was frustrated and anxious because I couldn’t get cell reception. When we got back to the hotel I went straight for my laptop. She blew up, told me she was done always coming second to my job.”

Inability to disconnect

At the time, Adam thought she was being unreasonable as his job provided the funds for their comfortable lifestyle in Dubai. Adam has since gone to therapy to understand his unhealthy work patterns. It was only after he understood the negative impact his inability to disconnect was having on his relationships, as well as on his physical and mental health, that he could reconcile with his now wife.

According to Paul Firth, the founder and managing director of Lyra Wellbeing MENA, there are many cultural and organisational factors in the Middle East and Gulf regions that collectively contribute to an environment where employees feel compelled to always be available, impacting their ability to disconnect and recharge during personal time.

“The employer/employee relationship in the UAE is quite unique in that for many, the employer is still the ultimate sponsor of the employee allowing them to be here,” Firth explained. “Because of this, employers can effectively have influence on employees’ work and personal life, either directly or indirectly putting on pressure on them to be constantly available.”

Other factors that discourage employees to disconnect during annual leave include the fact that the UAE is a hub for multinational corporations, which means employees often work with colleagues, clients, and partners in different time zones and peak seasons. Technological advances also make it easier for employees/employers to stay constantly connected. And in some organisations, a hierarchical management style can lead to expectations of immediate responses to directives from senior leadership, regardless of the time of day.

“In today’s world, we need to focus on achieving work-life integration,” said Firth. “A clear separation between work and personal life at times helps create overall equilibrium and is essential for our well-being.

“Disconnecting during vacations reinforces boundaries and has a positive impact on employees’ mental health leading to lower stress levels, better mental clarity, enhanced creativity, and reduced risk of burnout. In contrast, employees who remain constantly connected to work face high levels of stress, mental fatigue, poor work-life balance, strained relationships, higher health risks, and [have] lower job satisfaction.”

In his work at Lyra Wellbeing, a leading global provider of Employee Wellbeing Programmes in over 200 countries and territories worldwide, Firth acknowledges that companies that have environments and policies that promote and fully support psychological safety ultimately have a healthier, more productive workforce.

“At the end of the day, leaders and managers need to understand and honour the importance of not disturbing employees during their vacations and model the behaviour they want to see. When they themselves take vacations and fully disconnect, it sets a precedent for the rest of the organisation,” he explained.

Part of Adam’s ability to disconnect came from conversations he’s had with leadership about the effect of constantly being available. To his surprise, they were more supportive than he thought about his need to disconnect.

He recalled: “When we had a conversation about expectations, I understood that a lot of the pressure I felt was self-imposed. I’m lucky in that sense.

“To anyone in this situation, begin by understanding the expectations of you by your employer and then to advocate for yourself if you need more boundaries that work for your lifestyle. Remember, you are replaceable in your job — don’t make yourself replaceable in your personal life, too, by not showing up for those you love.”