Why women need to prepare for menopause at age 38

Karen Wazen's words captured the essence of the diaspora's perpetual struggle
The journey into menopause is often fraught with misconceptions, anxiety, and a lack of comprehensive support. Yet, for many women, it can be a transformative period when approached with the right knowledge and guidance. This is where a holistic wellness guide comes in.
One such professional is Gayu Lewis, whose journey to becoming a certified menopause coach was a natural progression intertwined with personal and professional growth.
“Initially, working as a health coach specialising in nutrition and naturopathy, I encountered clients facing perimenopause symptoms. Although these experiences are common, many clients felt disconnected from their journey through this phase of life and struggled to grasp the reasons behind these changes,” said Lewis, Menopause Wellness Advocate and Holistic Coach.
She decided to enhance her skills and become a menopause coach. This decision inspired her to explore the field further and provide tailored assistance to menopausal women.
“My background as a nutrition health coach and naturopathic practitioner played a crucial role in this transition, as it focuses on considering various aspects of an individual's lifestyle, environment, and overall health rather than just addressing symptoms,” she said.
Lewis incorporates diverse strategies that cater to the physical, emotional, and psychological aspects of menopausal experiences. She focuses on dietary changes, exercise, stress management, and natural remedies. This holistic approach helps women navigate menopause gracefully and with vitality, viewing it as a time for growth rather than a set of obstacles to conquer.
“My main objective remains constant: empowering women to understand their bodies, make informed decisions about their well-being, and embrace menopause as a natural and beneficial phase of their lives,” she added.
Menopause myths
Many people think menopause is only about experiencing hot flashes, overlooking other symptoms like mood swings, sleep disturbances, and cognitive changes. This limited perspective can deter women from seeking the care they need. There is also a belief that menopause results in ageing and deterioration in health. Although it signifies a change, menopause can be a rejuvenation period with the right lifestyle modifications. Some view hormone replacement therapy (HRT) as the sole remedy, disregarding non-hormonal treatments and lifestyle adjustments that can effectively address symptoms.
Debunk the myth that healthy eating must be bland
Lewis regularly creates and tweaks recipes to include ingredients that specifically benefit menopausal women. These include foods rich in phytoestrogens, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for managing menopause symptoms and promoting overall health.
“Through my YouTube channel, I provide a wealth of nutrition tips and tricks, emphasising that nourishment can be both delicious and beneficial. I explain in detail why certain ingredients benefit, how they can alleviate specific symptoms, and ways to incorporate them into daily meals. This helps viewers understand the nutritional value of their food choices,” said Lewis.
Perimenopause, the beginning stage of menopause, can last up to 10 years before actual menopause. This is the stage where most symptoms are experienced. Menopause itself is defined as having gone one full year without a menstrual period.
“To manage symptoms effectively and embrace this natural transition, I advise women to start making positive lifestyle changes from around 38 years old. This proactive approach can help mitigate adverse effects and ensure a smoother journey through menopause,” said Lewis.
Lewis moved to Dubai in 2011 drawn by the vibrant opportunities and the chance to start a new chapter in my life. Love played a significant role in this decision as her husband was already based in Dubai.
“We had known each other since university, and our deep connection made the decision to move much easier. His presence and the promising prospects of Dubai were the perfect combination, leading me to embark on this exciting journey,” concluded Lewis.
ALSO READ:
Karen Wazen's words captured the essence of the diaspora's perpetual struggle
Residents are bagging money-saving hotel deals, with discounts of up to 40 per cent on rooms and villas
A key focus of this release is to make AI voice interactions feel more natural and human-like, with significantly reduced latency during conversations
The Jordanian royal took to Instagram to post pictures of the newborn
'Being a parent and excelling at work are not mutually exclusive, but complementary as empowered parents are achievers at their workplace'
Gen-Z entrepreneur Sophia Sacoor is on a mission to help others with Type 1 Diabetes get access to the healthcare they need
The Royal Hashemite Court announced the couple had become proud parents to a baby girl