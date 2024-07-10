Why game nights are so popular in Dubai

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 3:04 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 3:05 PM

In recent years, a subtle yet significant shift has been happening in the realm of social gatherings among adults. Game nights, once primarily the zone for children and teenagers, are increasingly becoming a popular choice for adults looking for a fun, interactive, and often nostalgic way to spend time with friends and family.

There are multiple board game cafés across Dubai, packed with young adults and even families who bond over board games. If not at board game cafés, a game of cards or monopoly is the best choice for those hosting game nights at home.

Fun fact: The iconic Danish toy brand LEGO is also a popular a choice among enthusiasts. And rightfully so as the colourful interlocking plastic bricks have been sparking creativity and imagination in children and adults alike for years now.

Kristian Imhof, General Manager at LEGO Middle East & Africa, reveals a stat from the LEGO Group’s 2022 Play Well Report to City Times. He says, "Nearly nine in 10 adults in the UAE said that play helped them to relax, and to unwind and de-stress from work."

Kristian Imhof, General Manager at LEGO Middle East & Africa

"But LEGO bricks are more than just stress relievers; they also stimulate our imagination," he continued. "In a sense, they are a blank sheet of paper, allowing us to express ourselves and to explore new ideas without boundaries, just as we did when we were children. This can be extremely beneficial for creative thinking and problem-solving – skills we sometimes lose as we get older."

In an era where much of our social interaction happens through screens, many adults are seeking out more meaningful, face-to-face connections. Game nights offer a perfect opportunity for this. Unlike watching a movie or attending a concert, playing games requires active participation and engagement from all involved. This not only helps with communication and collaboration but also often leads to laughter and light-hearted competition, strengthening social bonds.

"It is impossible to overstate the importance of the social aspect of play. Creating a LEGO build fosters good communication, teamwork, and a shared sense of accomplishment. The same is true when we play cards, classic board games and other family games, which explains the enduring popularity of game nights, even in today’s digitally-centred world," Kristian added.

That explains the popularity of board game cafés in Dubai. These cafés house hundreds of unique board games, in addition to the popular ones like ludo, monopoly, backgammon or chess.

Hamsa Paramalingam, co-owner at Unwind Specialty Boardgame Cafe

Hamsa Paramalingam, co-owner at Unwind Specialty Boardgame Café, the UAE's first-ever boardgame café, tells us how post-Covid years led to an increased popularity for game nights. "Gone are the days of game nights at home replaying the same games over and over with the same group of people," she said. "Boardgames are a great equaliser rewarding the best players whether it be a boss, employee, parent or child! Its success further highlights the innate desire to step away from the world of tech and reels to tactile, simple joys found in the most basic of interactions – face to face."

Dubai resident Dhara Bhatia is a frequent visitor at a boardgame café. She regularly visits with her husband or friends to enjoy and de-stress from the daily work life. "Board game cafés bring everyone together, doesn't matter if you're a child or an adult," she said. "Everyone loves a board game."

So what's the future? The role of play in learning is also evolving, Kristian says, "For instance, LEGO sets are increasingly used as educational tools, fostering creativity, problem-solving skills, and knowledge retention. Building with LEGO bricks encourages critical thinking, spatial awareness, and teamwork, all valuable skills for the workplace and our future success."