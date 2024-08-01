Why Dubai’s Mental Wealth Framework is so important

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 3:48 PM

The new Dh105m mental health initiative of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, aims to improve mental well-being and help Dubai residents cope with the challenges of modern city life. The initiative aligns with Dubai Social Agenda 33’s aim to make Dubai a leading global city for living, working, and tourism. At my clinic, Paracelsus Recovery, referrals for UAE citizens have skyrocketed in recent years, while recent surveys show that nearly 60 percent of the UAE population has struggled with a mental health condition at some point in their lives.

However, the Mental Wealth Framework directly addresses many underlying causes of these mental health conditions, including stress, pressure, community dynamics, education, mental health stigma, and the importance of early detection. By addressing these issues, it could not only effectively reduce these rates but could also transform Dubai into one of the world's happiest, healthiest, and most productive cities.

We’ve long known that mental ill-health comes with a high economic price and a detrimental effect on productivity. For instance, absenteeism is five times higher in those struggling with mental health issues, and even while at work, their productivity is six times lower than their peers. In contrast, a supported population is a productive one, with a return of $4 (Dh14.69) for every $1 (Dh3.67) spent on mental well-being.

Ripple effect

Mental health initiatives also have a positive ripple effect on a country’s healthcare system, as those with mental health issues often go on to develop physical health issues such as heart disease, cancer and autoimmune problems. In fact, undiagnosed or untreated mental ill-health decreases one’s lifespan by up to 20 years , largely due to the self-destructive behaviours often employed in an attempt to manage the stress that comes with a mental health condition. In this light, the Mental Wealth framework is as much a longevity and healthcare framework as it is a mental health one.

Even more than that, the Mental Wealth framework is one of the first in the world to directly address the detrimental impact city living can have on our mental health. Several studies have shown that those of us living in urban areas are at an increased risk of developing mental health conditions, ranging from anxiety and depression to post-traumatic stress disorder and even schizophrenia. In contrast, environmental factors like air quality, noise levels, and access to green spaces can have a positive impact on our stress levels, mood, and mental well-being. Supportive social connections — built on a sense of community and connection, are also associated with lower rates of anxiety, addiction, and depression. The Dh105m initiative’s emphasis on these elements of one’s mental well-being means that it recognises the interconnected nature of our health, environment, and relationships. This is an entirely new approach to mental well-being as it articulates the extent to which our mental health is an intersubjective experience rather than something one develops all by themselves. That message alone will dramatically decrease the mental health stigma, which will create a healthier society.

Finally, for the agenda to be effective, I would only add that we must consider everyone. I have found that those at the top are as vulnerable to mental health issues, if not more. Success comes mental health stressors, from being othered in the public eye to trust issues that come with wealth to superhuman levels of responsibility.

However, a scientifically-backed strategy — built on an understanding of mental health and an emphasis on compassion — can create a mentally wealthy population, something which currently very few have.