Why do some UAE residents choose staycations over holidays abroad?

Many residents are opting for staycations instead of vacations, taking advantage of the attractive deals offered by hospitality groups in the UAE.

One such resident is Syrian expat Aiham Joratli, who enjoys going on staycations every two weeks.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, he explained his preference for staycations over travelling abroad.

Joratli said, “I have already enjoyed a few staycations this summer and plan to take a few more before my children’s schools reopen. My wife and I love to go on staycations every two weeks just to break the monotony. We’ve also lived in several different hotels across the UAE and sometimes go to a few hotels that we really like, repeatedly.”

However, Joratli also travelled with his family to London a few months ago, having booked his tickets and accommodations well in advance.

“This strategy helps me secure the best prices since we are a large family of five. For the summer, we specifically planned a few staycations. We know that international travel anywhere during summer usually costs double or triple the usual price,” said the expat who works in an automotive company.

Residents in the UAE are bagging deals on hotel stays, with discounts of up to 40 per cent on rooms and villas, along with complimentary access to gyms, kids' clubs, rooftop pools, and live entertainment.

“Last week, I stayed at a hotel in Dubai. Once again, I found great deals, and we thoroughly enjoyed our stay. Staycations are really helpful in breaking the routine and we manage to catch the best prices during these months. In a fortnight we might explore another emirate,” added Joratli.

Expiring holiday allowance

Similarly, Sharjah resident Umm e Aiman and her family decided to go on a staycation because her husband's office holiday allowance was about to expire.

She said, “We decided to visit the Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts because they had great summer offers. We stayed for two nights, and our children had a fantastic time at the water park. We all enjoyed the splashes, and were pleasantly surprised to see many other families there for a staycation."

“Originally, my husband and I had planned a trip to Turkey, but tickets were too expensive. Additionally, a week’s hotel stay was quite costly. With our large family of six, we opted for a staycation instead. This way, the children had a wonderful time, and we spent quality time together as a family,” added Aiman.

Popular trend in the last few years

Meanwhile, experts in the hotel industry have noted that some UAE residents are increasingly opting for staycations over traditional vacations.

Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel explained that the trend has been particularly noticeable over the past few years and continues to grow.

“Several factors contribute to this trend. First, the convenience and reduced travel time of staycations appeal to many residents who prefer a quick getaway without the hassle of international travel. Second, the UAE boasts a plethora of world-class hotels and resorts that offer exceptional amenities and experiences, making it unnecessary for residents to travel abroad for relaxation,” said Purcell.

He explained residents are gravitating towards properties that offer unique experiences and high-quality amenities.