What is holistic wellness?

Constant mental churning can lead to chronic stress, anxiety, and even depression
American author Esther Hicks once said: “Health is not just about what you’re eating. It’s also about what you’re thinking and saying.”
Fortunately, in our fast-paced world, the pursuit of wellness has evolved into a comprehensive journey that transcends mere physical health. Wellness today encompasses a holistic approach to living, integrating the mind and body to achieve a harmonious balance. According to Statista, this growing awareness has fuelled a surge in the wellness industry, with its global market size reaching over $4.3 trillion (about Dh15 trillion) in 2020. This is projected to rise to $7 trillion by 2025.
Emirati entrepreneurs Raisa Al Fahim and Faiza Al Ankar, who are the co-founders of Breathe Wellness Studio, emphasise that holistic wellness involves integrating practices into daily life that promote mindfulness, stress management, and self-care.
Al Fahim explains: “Holistic wellness is about nurturing one’s whole self in a balanced and harmonious way. And this is essential in today’s fast-paced era. As people become more aware of the importance of a balanced lifestyle, holistic wellness is becoming central to achieving long-term health and happiness.”
It is increasingly evident that mental and physical health are intricately linked. Stress, a prevalent issue in today’s society, has been identified as a significant factor impacting overall well-being. According to a 2021 Gallup survey, 41 percent of adults across 122 countries report experiencing high levels of stress. Afghanistan leads with the highest stress levels at 68 percent, closely followed by the US at 53 percent.
Al Fahim says: “Chronic stress can manifest physically as tension or illness in the body, while spiritual disconnection might lead to a sense of emptiness or lack of purpose, which can, in turn, affect mental and emotional well-being. At our studio, we focus on practices that align these three elements, such as mindfulness meditation, which calms the mind; yoga, which strengthens the body; and community activities that nourish the spirit. When all three are in balance, a person is more likely to experience a sense of overall well-being.”
Al Ankar emphasises this integrated approach. She notes: “At our studio, we focus on movement, not just physical movement but also mental. Through meditation, we push our clients to think creatively and differently. Through slower types of yoga, like ‘yin’ yoga, we allow clients to connect to their bodies more deeply and create space through stretching for healing in muscle fibres to take place. Lastly, we harness the power derived from taking a moment for ourselves daily. Taking a conscious choice to do something small for ourselves will nourish the soul, whether it is to breathe mindfully, do a deep stretch, or [keep a] journal, it will leave you feeling closer to yourself, recharged and ready to give work your all.”
Tech and wellness One of the most exciting trends in holistic wellness right now is the integration of technology with traditional practices. For example, guided meditation apps, virtual reality mindfulness experiences, and wearable devices like the “whoop” or “aura ring” offer innovative ways to monitor and manage wellness by tracking sleep and stress levels. Additionally, the resurgence of ancient practices such as sound healing and breathwork within modern wellness routines are gaining popularity, offering profound benefits for the mind and the body.
Al Fahim reflects on how she integrates wellness principles into her own routine: “I begin my day with my morning prayer, which not only centres me but also sets a positive tone for what lies ahead. Throughout the day, I stay mindful by taking short breaks to breathe deeply and refocus. Regular exercise is important to me, so I either get my workout in after work or, on more exhausting days, enjoy long walks around the neighbourhood with my brother.
“I always listen to my body, opting for exercises that feel right and don’t cause unnecessary stress. In the evenings, I wind down by spending quality time with loved ones, followed by a soothing night routine that includes skincare, taking vitamins, and journaling. These practices are essential in keeping me grounded and aligned with the holistic wellness values I live by.”
Al Ankar is also attuned to her body’s needs. “I listen to my body and what I need in that moment. Sometimes, I’ll feel the need to pick up a pen and paper and just list all my thoughts on a page while other days I’ll feel like connecting with nature and using an app to guide me; the trick is getting good at listening to what you need.”
To maintain balance amid a busy entrepreneurial life, she adds: “I always have a plan! I plan time to work and time to rest. I create weekly goals of what needs to be done and prioritise them, allowing me to let go of some items if needed. I also schedule time to rest and ‘no work’ periods. It’s important to stick to this plan to avoid burnout. Spa days, getaways in nature, taking a course to learn something new, and spending time with loved ones are different forms for me to rest and break away from the routine. These practices allow me to recharge, stay motivated and creative, and keep my mind thinking in new and different ways.”
Achieving well-being then doesn’t require perfection—it’s about making gradual progress. Treat yourself with kindness, embrace rest and self-care, and recognise that every small step enhances your overall balance and fulfilment.
ALSO READ:
Constant mental churning can lead to chronic stress, anxiety, and even depression
Lithuanian expat Erika Blazeviciute believes money empowers and shows the world the real you
Working during holidays can cause mental health issues, relationship rifts
First up, you've got to define what success means to you
Like the Silent generation, we are primed to usher in change
Kevin Chalhoub, 30, is driving the dialogue around electric vehicles with EV Lab
Hadil AlKhatib now owns a chain of successful healthy eateries in Dubai
As the technologies become more sophisticated, distinguishing deepfakes from genuine media can pose significant challenges, raising concerns about privacy, security, and the potential for abuse in the digital age