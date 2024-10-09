Leana Deeb on modest activewear, faith, and finding true strength within

Leana Deeb, a 23-year-old fitness entrepreneur and content creator of Palestinian-Uruguayan descent, has quickly become a prominent figure in the world of fitness, especially for women seeking a balance between health, mental well-being, and modesty. With millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram, Leana’s journey goes beyond traditional fitness goals and dives into a deeper, more mindful approach to well-being, highlighting self-discipline, mental health, and spiritual fulfilment.

Her philosophy is rooted in discipline, not motivation, and she encourages her audience to listen to their bodies, prioritise rest, and make balanced nutrition choices that fuel long-term health, not quick fixes.

Leana’s story is deeply rooted in her faith, and she is proud of how her hijab has become an integral part of her identity. For her, modesty is not just about clothing; it’s about living a life aligned with her principles. Through her faith, Leana has learned discipline, patience, and the importance of authenticity—values she brings into every aspect of her life, from fitness to business.

Although based in the US, the 23-year-old is headed to Dubai for one of Middle East's largest fitness and wellness expo, taking place at Expo City from October 25-27. There, Leana, along with other popular fitness experts, will hold workout and Q&A sessions, helping the audience with all things fitness.

In a chat with City Times, Leana's dives deeper into her fitness philosophy, her modest approach, and building a successful fitness brand at just 23 years of age. Here are the edited excerpts:

You emphasise a holistic approach to ﬁtness. What are some lifelong healthy habits you've developed that go beyond the typical quick-ﬁx mindset?

For me, ﬁtness is so much more than just physical results, it’s about maintaining healthy habits that support your body and mind for longevity. I always say, remove motivation from your vocabulary and solely rely on discipline. You won’t always feel motivated, but it’s discipline that keeps you showing up, even when it’s tough. Another habit is listening to my body. Rest and recovery are just as important as pushing yourself especially when it comes to ﬁtness. Nutrition has also played a massive impact on my mindset. I focus on making mindful choices that fuel me from the inside out, such as whole foods, lots of protein, but also understanding the importance of balance and not being overly restrictive. Through trial and error, I learned that anything good in life takes time, quick ﬁxes don't last.

How do you balance physical ﬁtness with mental and emotional well-being in your routine?

Honestly, it’s all connected for me. Physical activity helps clear my mind and allows me to feel empowered. The days I always felt my lowest were the days I didn't do any kind of physical activity. I understand that ﬁtness isn't always the answer to all problems in life, but when I need a mental reset, journaling and prayer has also become a big part of this process—my coping mechanisms. It really helps me understand how I’m feeling, especially when life gets overwhelming. If I’m having a tough day mentally, I’ll rely on these habits. The key is to have those habits in place so when you do hit a rough patch, you take a moment to step away from the world, instead of completely shutting down.

As a mental health advocate, you've shared personal experiences to promote mindfulness and self-care. What role has mental health played in your ﬁtness journey?

Mental health is the foundation of everything for me. Fitness started as a way for me to take control of my mental health—it was my space to release stress, my outlet.. Over time, I realised how much better I felt mentally when I stayed consistent with movement, even if it wasn’t a full workout.

Mindfulness has also been key—whether it’s through prayer, meditation, or just taking time to breathe. It keeps me grounded, and when I feel mentally strong, everything else falls into place.

How do you handle the pressures of social media while maintaining your own mental well-being?

It’s not easy, but I’ve learned to set boundaries with social media. There’s so much pressure to be perfect, but I always remind myself that I have to show up as me. Once I did this and stopped comparing myself to others I actually developed a healthy relationship with it. I think as creatives you have to be careful with content that you consume because you start to think that you’re supposed to be doing something else, when in reality you have to focus on you. I also take breaks when I need to. It’s okay to step back when things feel overwhelming—it helps me recharge and come back with a clearer mind. My faith also plays a big role in keeping me grounded. I always remind myself that my mission is greater than me, and that’s something I always lean on.

You’re revolutionising modest gym wear with your upcoming Gymshark collection. Why do you think there’s been such a gap in the market, and how does your collection address this issue?

For so long, modesty wasn’t really a priority in the ﬁtness space. There has always been representation, but those voices weren’t being heard. Now, we’re ﬁnally being heard and understood. There was this assumption that modest clothing couldn’t be functional, stylish, and empowering all at once. My collection with Gymshark is all about proving that wrong, giving women the choice they need to feel conﬁdent while covered. We’ve created and continue to develop pieces that are not only amazing for functional workouts but also stylish enough for everyday wear, so women never have to compromise.

Can you share some of your favourite picks for modest activewear, and how do you see this trend evolving in the future?

I've always loved a very minimal, layered look but with lightweight, breathable fabrics that allow you to move freely without feeling restricted. As for the future, I think modest activewear is only going to grow. More women are looking for options that ﬁt their lifestyle and values, and brands are ﬁnally catching on that inclusivity matters.

Wearing the scarf has helped Leana in getting a step closer to developing a deeper relationship with herself

Wearing the headscarf has become an integral part of your identity. Could you share the story behind your decision and how your faith shapes your ﬁtness and entrepreneurial journey?

First, I just want to say how blessed I feel to wear the headscarf, dress modestly, and represent that true strength comes from within. It’s a decision I made because I wanted to live fully in alignment with my faith and values. My faith has always been my guide not just in how I dress, but in how I approach everything in life, from ﬁtness to business. It’s taught me discipline, patience, and the importance of staying true to yourself, even when it’s hard.

What advice would you give to young women who are navigating both their faith and ﬁtness aspirations?

Wearing the headscarf was something I never thought would become part of my identity. When I made the decision to wear it, I knew I was not only taking a step closer to the Creator but also a step closer to developing a deeper relationship with myself. Before that, my platform was built around showing my body, and I found myself constantly seeking external validation. This external focus led me to believe that fulﬁlment came from how things looked on the outside, but true fulﬁlment, as I’ve learned, comes from ﬁnding inner peace and appreciating the small, meaningful moments in life.

I had always craved that peace, and it wasn’t until I put on the hijab and embraced my faith that I found it. It’s been the biggest blessing in my life, and I feel grateful for every challenge it has brought, because each one comes with a greater reward.

I've also come to understand that hijab is so much more than just covering, it’s about how I carry myself, how I speak, and how I treat others. It’s also about the responsibility of representing my faith in the right way. In business, I’ve learned that not only do I need to treat everyone with respect, but I also have to let go of my ego. We are all equal, something faith teaches us profoundly, and I make sure I’m applying that in my everyday interactions.

I’m not a perfect person, but faith has taught me the importance of keeping my word, acting with integrity, being honest, and upholding the principles that guide our lives. I’m learning every day, and while I’m not always perfect, I strive to apply these teachings to my life and do my best in everything I do.

You encourage women to embrace their strength and promote body positivity. How can women avoid comparing themselves on social media while building conﬁdence in their ﬁtness journeys?

It's important to remember that what you see on social media is often just a highlight reel - it’s not the full picture. I know this ﬁrst hand because I used to show my own highlight reel. People would look at me and think I had it all together, but deep down, I felt empty. I was so focused on how I looked and how others perceived me, especially when I built my platform around showing my body. That constant comparison led me to chase external validation, but it never brought me true fulﬁlment.

When I started embracing my own journey and shifted my focus to inner growth, it became clear that true conﬁdence comes from within. I stopped comparing myself to others and began celebrating my small wins, which eventually turned into big wins over time.

The key is to embrace your own unique journey. Instead of thinking, “I wish I looked like that,” try shifting your mindset to, “I’m proud of the progress I’m making and how far I’ve come.” When you focus on your growth, you’ll see that real strength comes from within, and that’s where lasting conﬁdence is built. Don’t let social media take away your focus and energy. Some things that help me is making sure I'm working on myself every day through not only practising habits, but also creating that boundary with social media by unfollowing / muting accounts that might make me feel insecure. Instead, follow accounts that uplift you, that make you feel inspired, instead of comparing yourself.

What message do you hope to send to young women struggling with self-image or societal pressures? To any young woman struggling with self-image or societal pressures, I want you to know: you are enough just as you are. I used to struggle with this too. For so long, I let society's standards and the opinions of others dictate how I saw myself. It's important to focus on what makes you feel good - what brings you joy, strength, and happiness. Everyone's journey is diﬀerent, and it's okay if yours doesn't look like someone else's. I had to learn that embracing who I am, rather than chasing external validation, was the key to feeling at peace. Surround yourself with people who uplift and support you. Your worth goes far beyond how you look or what society expects of you. You're so much more powerful than you realise, and your true value comes from who you are at your core, not just your appearance. Leana will be at Dubai Active later in October, holding workout and Q&A sessions with the visitors At just 23, you've built a successful ﬁtness brand. What challenges have you faced as a young entrepreneur, and how have you overcome them? There have deﬁnitely been challenges along the way, especially balancing my business, content creation, and navigating my own personal transformation. When I ﬁrst made the decision to wear the hijab, I went through an identity crisis. I had built my platform in a way that showcased a diﬀerent side of me, and I worried that my audience might only connect with that version of myself, one that ﬁt societal beauty standards. I feared they wouldn't accept the new, modest version of me. But as time went on, I realised that my audience was drawn to something much deeper. They appreciated my authenticity, my vulnerability, and the values I stand for. Their support helped me see that my worth wasn't tied to how I looked, but to the journey I was sharing. Understanding this allowed me to embrace my new identity with conﬁdence and move forward, knowing that the connection I had with my community was stronger than I thought. Of course, balancing this personal transformation while managing a business hasn't been easy. There were moments of self-doubt and times when things didn't go as planned, but I learned that failure is part of growth. Building a strong, supportive team and trusting others to help has been key to my success. What keeps me grounded is always coming back to my "why." My audience's continued support and the knowledge that I'm making a positive impact in their lives push me through the tough moments. Their acceptance of the real me has shown me that being true to myself is far more powerful than seeking validation based on appearance. What can attendees expect from your workout session at the Dubai Active Show, and what are you most looking forward to at the event? My workout session at Dubai Active is going to be high-energy and designed to challenge everyone, no matter where they are in their ﬁtness journey. It's all about pushing yourself, ﬁnding that inner strength, and just giving it your all. I'm most excited to connect with everyone in person, it's such a diﬀerent experience when you get to see people face-to-face and hear their stories. It honestly feels like catching up with family because I'm so connected with my audience. I also love the Q&A sessions because it gives me the chance to share my own experiences and hopefully help others through their challenges in life. How do you prepare for events like the Dubai Active Show and Dubai Fitness Challenge, and what excites you the most about connecting with your audience in person? I start really dialling in a few weeks before. I make sure I'm physically ready, and I also take the time to mentally prepare. It's so important for me to be fully present and to give everyone who takes part my absolute all. There's a lot of planning with my team that goes into every detail, and the main objective is always to ensure that every single person leaves feeling like they've learned something new or that they're ready to push even harder in life to achieve their goals.