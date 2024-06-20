How to navigate the university journey as an expat student

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 10:08 PM

‘A parent’s job is to teach their child to be independent. The hardest part of that job is accepting success.’ Sending your child on their journey to further education is a giant leap for both, a parent as well as the child. With 80 percent of the nation’s population having grown up as expatriates in the UAE, the challenges can be uniquely complex. The transition from expat lifestyle to university presents emotional and social hurdles that require understanding and resilience.

Whether you are an expat or not, this is no doubt an emotional journey. Preparing to send your child abroad involves navigating a complex mix of emotions, logistical tasks, academic challenges, and social adjustments -- all of which have been probably planned for years in advance. Except of course the emotional angle, which one cannot preempt. Deep inside, teenagers may be feeling a mixed bag of excitement about the adventure ahead, and also anxiety about the unknown that comes with adjusting to a different culture, fear of homesickness, self-doubt about managing independently, and a certain sense of loss. However, with proper support and preparation, this experience can be rewarding and transformative, fostering personal growth, independence, and a broader world perspective.

Mark Samways, Co-Founder at Free Spirit Collective and Head of Corporate and Educational Wellbeing, sheds light on the challenges faced by expat students entering university, along with strategies to overcome them.

The Emotional Challenges

Expat students often grapple with a sense of cultural identity crisis upon entering university. Having lived in places other than their home country, they may find it challenging to define their cultural identity amid diverse student populations. This internal struggle can possibly lead to feelings of isolation and confusion.

Additionally, being away from family, friends, and a familiar environment can trigger intense feelings of homesickness, impacting emotional wellbeing and academic performance.

Adapting to a new academic environment -- possibly different from the system they studied in, new social norms, and an unfamiliar lifestyle can be overwhelming for anyone. The pressure to excel academically while navigating unknown social dynamics can contribute to stress and anxiety, hindering their ability to thrive in university.

The Social Challenges Building meaningful relationships in a new academic setting can be daunting, especially when faced with cultural differences. The fear of rejection or not fitting in may inhibit their ability to reach out and form connections with peers. Expat students may encounter cultural misunderstandings or stereotypes that affect their interactions with peers and faculty members. Differences in communication styles, social norms, and values often lead to misinterpretations, and hence some students struggle to find a sense of belonging. It is important to remember that university life most commonly falls within the period when students transition from adolescence to adulthood. It is a time when they are learning about adulthood and independence. They are exposed to many different minds, ways of thinking and opinions, and it is a time when they learn to care for themselves without parental influence. Author and senior research fellow at Monash University Sonja Kassenboehmer said, “The added value of university education goes beyond teaching subject-specific skills and lifting workers into higher paid jobs: university education shapes a person’s character and skills that are valued by both employers and society.” So it’s best to be prepared with strategies and tools to help the students overcome any possible obstacles, especially in the initial years.

