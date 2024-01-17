UAE jobs: Should your CV have a photo? 5 tips to write a great resume

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 6:15 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 7:51 AM

Your resume is often the first impression you make on a potential employer, so it's essential to make it as compelling and tailored as possible to increase your chances of landing the job you want.

Your resume is not just a document; it's your personal marketing tool in the quest for career success. In the dynamic landscape of job-hunting, a well-crafted resume is your passport to career opportunities. Follow these tips to kickstart your job search or get a better offer.

1. Authentic tailoring of your resume

Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all resumes. Tailoring your resume for each job application is a strategic move that pays off. Align your skills and experiences with the specific requirements of the position. This not only demonstrates your genuine interest in the role but also increases your chances of passing through applicant tracking systems (ATS) by incorporating relevant keywords from the job description.

I am always asked whether one should add their photo in the resume or not. Putting your picture doesn’t add any value; in case hiring manager needs the photo, they will ask for it.

2.Include LinkedIn URL and update LinkedIn profile

Include your LinkedIn profile URL and do update the LinkedIn profile as well. An updated LinkedIn profile is vital for networking, job-hunting, and personal branding. It enhances your visibility to recruiters and industry professionals, allowing you to connect and engage with your network effectively. A well-maintained profile can lead to exciting career opportunities and keeps you informed about industry trends.

3.Quantifying Achievements

Move beyond generic statements; quantify your achievements to showcase tangible results. Whether it's project milestones, sales figures, or team accomplishments, using numbers and percentages add credibility to your resume. Paint a vivid picture of your contributions by illustrating the impact you've had in previous roles. Quantifying achievements not only grabs attention but also provides concrete evidence of your capabilities.

4.Strong Action Verbs:

Begin each bullet point with a powerful action verb that conveys a sense of accomplishment and responsibility. Opt for verbs that are specific to your industry and role. Whether you "implemented", "led" or "optimised", these verbs infuse your resume with dynamism, portraying you as a proactive professional who takes initiative and drives results.

5.Attention to Detail:

Your resume is a reflection of your professionalism, and attention to detail can make or break your application. Proofread your document meticulously to eliminate grammatical errors, typos, or inconsistencies. Consistency in format, font, and style adds an extra layer of polish. A flawless resume not only speaks of your qualifications but also underscores your commitment to excellence.

Sengar is the founder of Women First Jobs, UAE's first women's only job portal

