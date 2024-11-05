Dubai: Arab designers turn discarded stone into coffee tables; champion sustainable design

Mohammad Samara and Khaled Al Shaer

The UAE's leading design festival is back in town, drawing design enthusiasts to the 10th edition of Dubai Design Week. This six-day programme, running until November 10, boasts an impressive lineup with over 500 designers from more than 40 countries coming together to present a mega-show at the design fair.

Amidst this vibrant showcase, two Arab craftsmen are at the forefront of the UAE's sustainability efforts, cementing their commitment through an eco-conscious design ethos.

Mohammad Samara and Khaled Al Shaer, are determined to advance the push for sustainable design, emphasising the transformative power of upcycled materials. Their latest project, 'The Sanad Collection', embodies this philosophy by converting discarded stone into elegant coffee tables that seamlessly blend functionality with sustainability.

Through this work, the architect-designer duo highlight the potential of discarded materials, demonstrating that luxury, sophistication and responsibility can coexist beautifully in the world of design.

Call to action for a sustainable future

For Samara and Al Shaer, the commitment to eco-conscious design stems from a shared responsibility to create a more sustainable world for current and future generations. “Creating change has always been our driving force,” says Samara, a Palestinian-Jordanian architect. “We strive to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our design.”

The duo also highlights that the historical context of design in the UAE has always leaned towards sustainability, with a focus on well-crafted, timeless objects. "However, the rising trends of disposable consumption have diluted perceptions of value and longevity, making it imperative to advocate for sustainability in the design field," says Al Shaer, an Emirati-Lebanese designer.

“We do see positive strides being made in the UAE,” he adds. “We hope that this trend continues to spread across different industries to embrace sustainable practices for a collectively better future.”

Research-driven, sustainable practices

As an architect with a keen research focus, Samara has been exploring local and sustainable materials that have the potential to significantly reduce carbon footprints. “Through our extensive field research, we've discovered that the landscape of the UAE offers a plethora of local materials,” he adds.

As a result, the duo explains, 'The Sanad Collection' was built on this philosophy. Utilising discarded material, the collection not only champions sustainability but also celebrates the artistic quotient of reminaging waste materials. “We identified major yet largely untapped potential in repurposing materials often discarded in fast-paced production processes within the region,” Samara adds.

The art of upcycling

The Sanad Collection features lounge tables crafted primarily from off-cut travertine stone, reimagining waste into a functional design piece. “The collection celebrates the off-cut travertine by suspending it as a weightless slab in the assembly,” Al Shaer explains.

The Sanad Collection: Coffee Table

With assistance from the Tanween Design Programme, they meticulously sorted and classified off-cut marble, ensuring the highest quality of upcycled travertine. “The manufacturing process employs modular techniques to minimise additional byproducts,” Samara adds, reinforcing their dedication to a sustainable ethos in every step of production.

“This approach contrasts with traditional expectations of how stone is supported, inviting users to engage with the design piece in a playful manner," says Al Shaer.

Tanween Design Programme 2025

Tashkeel's latest Tanween Design Programme has taken centre stage at this year’s fair, showcasing six innovative, sustainable furniture and lighting pieces crafted by participants.

The new designs emphasise sustainability, while drawing inspiration from UAE and regional culture. The BO NAJ-MA console table by Emirati designer Majid Al Bastaki recalls the UAE's 1980s steel doors, while Taleed features dyed palm leaves in a marquetry style inspired by the traditional burqa'a.

The BO NAJ-MA console table Launched in September with the aim of nurturing and supporting the next generation of designers, the 2025 Tanween Design Programme is now open for applications from aspiring engineers and designers across the UAE until November 17. Successful applicants will undergo a guided process involving research and material experimentation, resulting in creative and functional designs inspired by, and crafted within, the UAE. Creating a dialogue at Dubai Design Week At Dubai Design Week, visitors can expect to experience a compelling conversation around upcycling and the transformative power of discarded materials. "We encourage visitors to engage in the discourse about how sustainable processes can lead to regionally relevant, desirable, and timeless design pieces," says Al Shaer. A central tenet of their design philosophy is finding harmony between functionality and aesthetics while still prioritising eco-friendly design. "When the context of the environment and end-user is understood correctly, the balance comes naturally," says Samara. By showcasing the beauty and potential of discarded materials, the duo invites visitors to reimagine what is possible when creativity meets sustainability, proving that design can be both beautiful and mindful of the planet. "We hope that people find inspiration in our research and design processes, leading to impactful designs that prioritise the user and the planet," he adds.