UAE: 12-year-old Palestinian chef goes viral with his cooking 'twists', unique recipes

Photos: Supplied

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 7:57 AM

As a child, Abdul Rahman Iyad preferred watching his mother cook and trying out new recipes in the kitchen, instead of playing with his brother and the neighbourhood children. Now, the 12-year-old Palestinian based in Dubai, is going viral on Instagram for his culinary skills and unique recipes.

“I always tell everyone to try and make some small changes and cook healthy food at home rather than going for junk food outside,” he said, speaking to Khaleej Times. “For example, if you take some broccoli and carrot, roast it and blend it, it makes a great pasta sauce. And it tastes so delicious that no one will know that it had veggies in it.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abdul Rahman shares his recipes on his social media channels, which has over 150,000 followers. One of his most popular videos featuring a crispy chickpeas snack has more than 10 million views. Last month, the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) invited the 12-year-old to partner with them during the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) at the 'sizzling summer eats' campaign.

One of the first things he cooked was a simple lazy cake. “It was really easy and only needed a small pot, without an oven or microwave,” he said. “Even kids younger than me could replicate it. I like to cook easy things like sandwiches, pasta and I like to give my own twist to traditional Palestinian food. For example, muskhan is a roasted chicken dish. I like to make it in little cups.”

Abdul Rahman admits that although he enjoyed cooking, he was very shy in front of the cameras. “Initially, I did not want to be in front of the camera and every time my mother put her phone up to record my recipes, I would be very shy,” he said. “But she kept encouraging me to give it a shot. I am glad I listened to her.”

His mother, Nedaa Suliman, works as a content producer at a local television channel and knew that he had potential. “He is very jovial and has a certain way of speaking,” she said. “I knew that if he overcame his shyness, he would be able to make an impact with his cooking videos. I am glad he did it. Earlier, I would set up the camera for him but now, he does it himself. He enjoys experimenting a lot.”