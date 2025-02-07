'The UAE is an ecosystem designed for success': Dubai-based entrepreneur couple

Some business partnerships are born in boardrooms; others begin in the most unexpected of places. Dubai-residents Laila and Mohammad recall their journey as entrepreneurs started amid the dust and debris of a villa renovation.

Laila Yasin Alhorani, the now 39-year-old Creative Director of Liliea Furniture and Decor, saw more than just walls being transformed at the family property up for refurbishment— she saw the potential of a dynamic partnership beyond marriage.

“We both had strong individual careers, but working together on the renovation made us realise that our combined skills could create something even bigger,” she recalls. “I wanted to grow and build something meaningful with him — something that truly reflected us.”

For her 41-year-old husband Mohammad Basim Alhourani, who is the current CEO of their Dubai-based joint venture ABS Restaurant and Cafe, the decision to go into business was instinctive. With his passion for design, innovation, and impact, and Laila’s vision, the two naturally aligned. “It wasn’t a forced decision,” he says. “We had complementary strengths — one was the dreamer, the other, the doer. When you have a partner who shares your vision, success becomes that much more achievable.”

The couple found the perfect stage to turn their dream into reality in the UAE — they go as far as to credit it for the foundation of their entrepreneurial success.

Laila’s journey in Art Direction immersed her in the country’s rich culture and dynamic business landscape, leading to her receiving an honourary Golden Visa. “I worked on many traditional programmes, collaborated with high-profile individuals, and engaged with entrepreneurs and business minds. It was both enlightening and inspiring,” she shares.

Mohammad, meanwhile, calls the UAE an ecosystem designed for success. “But you have to be strong, stand your ground, and stand out,” he emphasises. “The UAE attracts ambitious people from all over the world, all striving to build and grow. That kind of environment is contagious — it makes you want to push boundaries and create something exceptional.”

Laila, who has spent over 15 years in the country, built a career in media, events, and even teaching before taking the entrepreneurial leap. “Transitioning into business was a decision rooted in opportunity. We saw a chance to build something special, and we knew this was the place to make it happen,” she recalls. Their journey didn’t stop at just one venture — they did it again, proving that Dubai truly rewards those who dare to dream.

Location, location, location

“When Laila and I talked about starting something of our own, there was no doubt that Dubai was the place to do it,” he shares. With access to a global audience and an ecosystem built for innovation, the decision was clear. “The cherry on top? The endless inspiration and connections this city offers — it all made perfect sense.”

They began by setting up operations for a furniture and décor brand in Istanbul during the Covid-19 pandemic before expanding into Dubai, and later, they diversified into the restaurant industry, catering to both locals and tourists.

Laila adds, “Both of our businesses are based in Dubai, serving not just residents but also the international visitors who bring the city to life — one smile at a time!” The couple’s ambitions continue to grow, as they now move towards formalising their Art Direction company. “We have been freelancing for a while, and with a dedicated team in place, it is time to make it official and unlock the full potential of what we can achieve,” she shares.

Some entrepreneurs are driven by numbers, others by passion — but for Laila and Mohammad, it’s the perfect blend of creativity, problem-solving, and business acumen that defines their journey.

Laila was born in 1985. The half-Ukrainian, half-Jordanian expat earned a degree in English Literature, before her eye for design led her into the world of art direction, where she worked on major TV productions, designing sets that shaped visual storytelling. “Creativity isn’t just about making things beautiful, it’s about making them work beautifully,” she reflects. As an entrepreneur, she continues to bring that philosophy into every business venture she undertakes.

Mohammad meanwhile believes in being a ‘jack of all trades’. “They say, ‘A jack of all trades is a master of none, but oftentimes better than a master of one.’ That sums me up,” he shares. With a deep appreciation for growth, function, and innovation, he thrives on bringing his visions to life. His broad expertise gives him the ability to delegate effectively, build strong teams, and create businesses that stand out in a competitive market.

The couple has made great strides into their businesses. But they did have a little help along the way. Mentorship wasn’t about a single figure but about learning from experiences, industry leaders, and each other. Laila’s career in media and events at MBC, Abu Dhabi Media, and Euronews, for example, exposed her to powerful minds, shaping her business acumen. “I learned that creativity means nothing without strategy, and passion needs discipline,” she shares.

And for Mohammad, it was work experience that taught him the essentials of success — resilience, persistence, and the power of action. Growing up in a family where business was a way of life, he witnessed firsthand the highs and lows of building something from the ground up. “I was surrounded by hardworking individuals who understood the value of owning their time. I saw real examples of resilience, learned from their experiences, and carried those lessons forward,” he shares. “Growth and a ‘just do it’ approach define me,” he adds.

The perfect balance

When he met Laila, her vision met his execution, forming a perfect balance of creativity and determination. Together, they prove that success isn’t just about mentorship — it’s about learning, adapting, and daring to take the leap.