Sustainable automotive materials: Innovations that carmakers and startups are making use of

From the use of cacti to cork, tomatoes to pineapples, and so on, automakers across all segments are actively experimenting with new and alternative materials that are environment-friendly

By George Kuruvilla Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 4:08 PM

The automotive industry has become increasingly conscious of the environmental repercussions associated with the use of conventional vehicle materials. For this reason, we have seen a surge in material innovation, aimed at developing sustainable and low-impact alternatives that retain a high degree of quality and function. From the use of cacti to cork, tomatoes to pineapples, and so on, automakers across all segments, from budget brands to luxury marques, and entrepreneurs are actively experimenting with new and alternative materials that are environmentally sustainable.

Injecting sustainability into interiors

While many of us solely focus on tailpipe emissions as a metric for how green a car is, let’s not forget the environmental impact of the sourcing and manufacturing of the multiple components that make up a car or SUV. For instance, synthetic leather, namely SofTex has emerged as a plausible replacement for genuine leather. This thermoplastic polyurethane is designed to resist wear, is easy to clean, and protects against the effects of spills making it the perfect seat material. It also weighs about half as much as real leather. Its manufacturing process generates around 99 per cent fewer Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) than conventional synthetic leather. And it doesn’t include any animal-based products.

Several manufacturers are also turning to the use of vegan leather made from cacti. BMW is collaborating with a startup called Desserto to source this cruelty-free certified leather, which is said to cut their emissions by 85 per cent since cattle rearing and processing cowhide both have a significant environmental impact. Mercedes-Benz is said to use the same in some of its vehicles.

Leather goods expert Carmen Hijosa’s groundbreaking idea of creating faux leather from pineapple leaf fibres has made the news. Piñatex™, the resulting non-woven textile from 25 million tons of annually harvested pineapple leaves, weighs merely a quarter of real leather while being two-thirds of the price. This initiative also helps repurpose what would have been discarded or burnt pineapple leaves and brings potential economic incentives to farmers and countries cultivating this spiky citrusy fruit. Piñatex, which is already used in footwear, bags, and clothing, has found applications in cars as floor mats. And now, manufacturers are looking into its use for car upholstery, particularly seats.

Among other cutting-edge materials being tested, a translucent smart surface material called Acella® Hylite stands out. This innovative material is claimed to dynamically adjust lighting based on weather conditions, ambient light levels, and even circadian rhythms as some sources say, ultimately enhancing passenger comfort and providing new opportunities for digital applications.

Enterprising car manufacturers have already incorporated a variety of natural fibres into their current range. These sustainable materials reinforce plastics, create foam, and replace harmful substances like fiberglass or oil-based materials. Examples of such natural fibres include soy foam, wheat straw, kenaf fibre, coconut fibre, and rice hulls. Additionally, there’s ongoing research into the feasibility of using leftover agave plant fibres from tequila production to produce more sustainable bioplastic parts, including wiring harnesses, HVAC units, and storage bins. Jose Cuervo, the popular tequila producer, is making impressive strides in fully utilising the agave plant’s components, harvesting some 200-plus tons daily. Beverage drinkers will soon find yet another cause to cheer to.

The exploration of fast-growing bamboo for interior applications is also gaining momentum. Bamboo, with its rapid maturation (3 to 5 years), compostability, and steel-like strength holds significant promise as a sustainable material option. We’ve seen Lexus use bamboo veneers in its vehicles, but we may also see its extensive use as parts of structural elements too.

Considerations for car exteriors

Meeting the stringent safety requirements for a car’s exterior poses challenges when it comes to adopting innovative material technology. That being said, automakers are actively exploring the potential of the advanced use of traditional materials like steel and aluminum, and non-conventional and exotic materials such as carbon fibre, alloys, and hybrid composites, to balance safety and sustainability.

One such material is plant-derived cellulose nanofibres or CNF. In 2016, Japan’s Ministry of the Environment in collaboration with 22 Japanese universities and automotive suppliers manufactured the Nano Cellulose Vehicle, a Lambo-esque car made entirely out of wood. This material is said to weigh about a fifth of steel while being five times as strong. And by incorporating this material in the car’s bodywork and tub, the vehicle’s weight is reduced to half that of a traditional automobile.

Additionally, the Fraunhofer Institute is delving into the feasibility of employing natural-fibre-reinforced plastics for lightweight vehicle bodies. Their third-generation Bio-Concept Car showcases the use of organic composite materials in the doors, resulting in an impressive 60 per cent weight reduction compared to steel.

Tyre tech & other parts

In the quest for future sustainability in the automotive industry, the use of rubber in tyre technology is critical. With the global tyre market growing at approximately three per cent annually, the supply of rubber is struggling to keep up with the increasing demand. Quite unfortunately or fortunately, the primary source of natural rubber i.e., the caoutchouc tree, can only be cultivated on certain lands.

To address this challenge, collaborative efforts are underway. One such initiative involves the tie-up between a leading tyre manufacturer and the Fraunhofer Institute, along with plant breeder ESKUSA. Together, they have produced the first truck tyres using exclusively natural rubber derived from dandelions. The material, named Taraxagum, is harvested from Russian dandelion plants, which mature in just a year. This rapid rate of growth presents a compelling solution to the limitations of traditional rubber sources. Coincidentally, Dandelions are also seen as a symbol of growth, hope, and healing.

Furthermore, automakers are exploring other unique materials for other car parts, such as tomato skin for hoses and suspension bushings, eggshells as a reinforcing agent in rubber car parts, and coffee chaff as the main ingredient for headlamp housings.

These are just some of the radical materials that may make it into mass-market vehicles. As we peek into the future, it seems that the appearance of our automobiles may be uncertain, but one thing is assured, they will be adorned with innovative car technology and sustainable materials that will help us drive towards a better tomorrow.

