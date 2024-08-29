Apple iPhone 16 out in 10 days: Should you wait for next model instead?

Photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 1:51 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 2:17 PM

The buzz around all the new Apple goodies launching in September’s much-awaited event is hard to miss. From the battery sizes in all the iPhone 16 variants to larger displays on the latest Apple Watch, the Internet is flooded with speculations on how the new gadgets will look and feel.

When all is said and done, no matter how much one has researched into the flurry of features, tech consumers find themselves in a dilemma each year—should I take the leap? Should I go for the new iPhone or wait for another year, another list of gizmos?

After all, buying an Apple device is seldom cheap. It comes with a huge investment, and research says the average user will keep their iPhone for at least a couple of years. So, it's only wise to weigh all the pros and cons and be sure about your big purchase.

The iPhone 16, set to launch on September 9, is promising to bring significant improvements to the iPhone lineup. Marking the first size increase in the recent years, Apple is increasing the size of the iPhone 16 Pro to 6.3 inches and the iPhone 16 Pro Max to 6.9 inches.

Photo used for illustrative purposes

In addition to this, the tech giant is also developing new A-series chips based on the most recent N3E 3-nanometer node for the iPhone 16 family.

However, amid all the buzz for iPhone 16, a Reddit thread called ‘Should I wait for 17 series?’ has also taken off in activity, with several tech users contemplating on whether to wait or go ahead with the new launch.

“I used to replace my iPhone every two years but I realised it was just conditioning. I’ll keep my 13 pro max until it dies! I just had the battery replaced and I'm hoping for at least another 2 or 3 years,” shared a Reddit user. While another user stated, “I have a 13 Pro Max silver 512GB right now and I still love it. I’m most likely going to upgrade to the 17 pro Max or 17 slim whichever is the high end model.”

As the excitement builds ahead of the Apple Event, here are some speculations floating around on the web to consider when deciding whether to wait another year for the iPhone 17 or go all in on the pre-orders for the soon-to-be-launched iPhone 16.

Let’s talk camera

The 12-megapixel front-facing camera in the iPhone 14 and 15 features five plastic lens components, and the iPhone 16 series for this year is anticipated to have the same hardware. The iPhone 17, however, is rumoured to have an increased resolution of 24 megapixels, which will enable images to hold their quality even when cropped or enlarged, and the greater pixel count will capture more precise details.

File photo

Let’s talk design

It is anticipated that the iPhone 16 will only receive minor design updates, hence making it less enticing for those seeking a remarkable upgrade. However, there are talks about Apple coming out with an iPhone 17 Slim to replace the Plus model, according to recent speculations. A 6.6-inch display, a much thinner design, and cutting-edge hardware are also anticipated for this new model.

According to MacRumours, the iPhone 17 Slim will employ an aluminium chassis instead of the titanium found in Pro variants.

Let’s talk ultra

Alongside the iPhone 17 series, another big launch anticipated in 2025 is the iPhone Ultra. From the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone Pro Max has been Apple's top model, which will also be the case in the iPhone 16 series. However, in 2025, the iPhone Ultra will be positioned to overtake the Pro Max model as the company's best flagship phone.

Photo used for illustrative purposes

As opposed to iPhone 16, more significant enhancements are anticipated for the iPhone 17 Ultra, including a faster processor, a larger display, improved advanced camera features, and much more.

All in all, the iPhone 17 is likely to have 12 GB of RAM, whereas the iPhone 16 only features 8 GB.

Let’s talk AI