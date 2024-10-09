Sharjah: 3-day weekend increases student attendance by 95%; teachers say work-life balance improved

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

With Sharjah's 4-day work week, reduced behavioural problems, increased school attendance, and higher motivation can be seen among students. As for teachers, it helps maintain their work-life balance, giving them time to enjoy daily activities such as going to the gym.

These are the benefits of the 3-day weekend that was highlighted at the inaugural Regional Data and Community Development Forum at the emirate on Wednesday.

During a session titled ‘4-Day Work Week - Data Settles the Productivity Debate’, Sharjah put the spotlight on the conversation on productivity and employee well-being.

Organisers of the forum noted Sharjah reported a 90 per cent job satisfaction rating since adopting the 4-day work week in January 2022. They added global companies experimenting with this have seen an average increase in productivity of 20 per cent.

To put another perspective on the debate whether to increase or decrease working days, Dr Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, chairperson of Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), shared the findings of a survey conducted last year.

Dr Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi

She noted: “When we did the survey, the results were very positive. Schools have reported improvements in student engagement, less absenteeism and higher academic achievement. Parents also observed reduced behavioural problems."

“The survey found that student attendance was 95 per cent higher; while 92 per cent of parents agreed that their children’s motivation improved; 91 per cent of teachers said their work-life balance improved. 87 per cent of teachers reported that the shorter work week has given them time to go to the gym.”

The survey was conducted in February 2023 among 40,000 parents and employees. Al Hashimi noted: “Sharjah has around 200,000 students that go to private schools, with 150 private schools teaching 10 different curriculums.”

“The parents and teachers alike experienced heightened satisfaction, happiness, and overall well-being with the adoption of a more flexible schedule. Parents noted improvements in their children's educational experience, while teachers reported more manageable workloads,” Al Hashimi underscored.

Increase in productivity

At the same forum, Charlotte Lockhart, founder of 4-Day Week Global, noted why the discussion on reduced work week is relevant. She noted: “Companies experimenting with a four-day work week – typically around 32 hours – have seen an average increase in productivity of 20 per cent.

Charlotte Lockhart

“Data collected from trials in more than 20 countries consistently support these findings, demonstrating that not only is productivity maintained, but employee well-being and job satisfaction improve as well,” she added, highlighting “the correlation between employee happiness and engagement are directly linked to a more collaborative work environment.” Anne-Marie Lister, independent people consultant and chief people officer, agreed “the rationale behind the four-day work week is rooted in operational efficiency.” She explained: “Over time, many daily tasks become routine, yet not all contribute meaningfully to an organisation’s goals. By identifying and eliminating non-essential activities, organisations can optimise productivity without increasing workloads. This approach not only frees up time for employees but also leads to more focused efforts.” Anne-Marie Lister. Photo: Supplied She further explained “the success of operational efficiency lies in a bottom-up approach, where those closest to the work processes should contribute their insights.” This is different from the traditional top-down approach “that often overlooks the nuances of daily tasks.” The panellists agreed “when companies prioritise their employees' well-being through initiatives such as adopting a four-day work week, they create a cycle that benefits both the individual and the organisation.” ALSO READ: 'More vacations, time with kids': How 3-day weekend changed life for employees in Sharjah 6-day vs 4-day work week: UAE residents back longer weekends