Restaurant Review: This Dubai cafe turns you nostalgic about Hollywood classic

Published: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 7:08 PM

Located on the first floor of Dubai Hills Mall, this lively restaurant embodies the spirit of a youthful café with a welcoming neighbourhood charm. Its interiors boast rustic brick walls adorned with a curated collection of vintage movie posters, adding a touch of retro elegance. The ambience exudes a trendy and cool atmosphere, providing an ideal setting for families and friends to create lasting memories and enjoy an array of delicious dishes.

Begin your foodie jaunt with the irresistible Brotchen pizza rolls, a symphony of flavours featuring a crispy exterior embracing a delicious combination of bell peppers, olives, mushrooms, jalapeños, and gooey cheese. The delightful cheese pull experience will leave you craving for more. Savour the sautéed garlic mushrooms perched atop baked potatoes, adorned with melted cheddar cheese; the creamy texture of the potato, paired with the velvety cheese and the earthy mushrooms will be a certain treat for your taste buds.

Let's now come to the must-try main course – the mushroom truffle pizza. A harmonious blend of flavours awaits as the thin, impeccably baked crust achieves the perfect crispiness, with the creamy truffle sauce and the tenderness of the mushrooms. Each bite is a delightful amalgamation that effortlessly melts in your mouth, promising a truly savoury experience. Ravioli lovers will find joy in the ravioli with chicken and creamy parmesan sauce, offering a comforting combination of rich parmesan sauce, succulent chicken, and delicate ravioli.

Steak enthusiasts, look no further than the Steak Diane, which rightfully claims the spotlight. Featuring Australian angus fillet, this dish is expertly cooked to perfection and bathed in a luscious mushroom and non-alcoholic brandy cream sauce. The result is a lip-smacking sensation that will satisfy even the most discerning palate. It is paired with creamy mashed potatoes and potato wedges.

The menu's latest addition, the Strawberry Mojito, crafted from ripe strawberries, fresh mint, zesty lime juice, and fizzy soda, promises a refreshing summer beverage. Additionally, the Honeymoon, a tempting fusion of orange and apple juices infused with a touch of lime and honey, transports you to sandy shores.

Indulge in an unforgettable dessert experience where sweet dreams come true. The bestselling Tres leches cake steals the show – a divine sponge cake drenched in milk, adorned with fresh whipped cream, and crowned with succulent berries. Its ethereal softness practically dissolves in your mouth.

For lovers of classic Italian delights, the hazelnut tiramisu is a reverie-inducing option infused with the rich flavours of hazelnut and coffee. If you prefer a taste of summer, the Lemon Curd Cake beckons with tender layers, zesty lemon curd filling, and a decadent topping of lemon cream.

The Big Chill Café is a sweet tooth paradise offering a menu tailored to diverse preferences, including a variety of vegan and vegetarian choices. It's not just a café; it's an experience that will leave a lasting impression on your taste buds.

