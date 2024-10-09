Restaurant review: Thiptara in Downtown Dubai is a Thai dream come to life

Thiptara, located in Palace Downtown, Dubai, is a must-visit for lovers of Thai cuisine. With its stunning views, impeccable service, and delectable dishes, it offers a unique dining experience, situated in the heart of the city. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, the place guarantees an enjoyable evening filled with exquisite Thai flavours.

The ambiance strikes a perfect balance between elegance and comfort, featuring warm lighting and tasteful decor. Whether you choose to dine indoors or outside, overlooking the Dubai Fountain, the setting creates an unforgettable backdrop for your meal.

Thiptara specialises in Bangkok-style seafood and cooks up culinary wonders that do justice to its name, which means "magic at the water”. The menu features a variety of dishes, each crafted with fresh ingredients and vibrant flavours. We started with the Tom Yum Goong, a classic Thai soup that perfectly balanced spicy, sour, and savoury notes.

The perfect hack to get the best first-time experience at Thiptara is to opt for one of their sharing-style set menus. This approach provides a glimpse into the unique culinary heritage of Thailand, featuring traditional dishes with a modern spin that merge the old and the new for a perfect Thai dining experience in the city.

The vegetarian set menu is delicious, comprising Thai classics like perfectly cooked spring rolls, soft dim sum, spicy marinated tofu with grilled peppers on skewers, and crisp fried golden sweet corn cakes. The best part? It comes with the perfect sauces and condiments to complement each of the four dishes.

The meat option set menu is served in a similar style, swapping the veggie starters for Thai favourites like chicken satay, crab meat and minced chicken cakes.

For the main dishes, the vegetarian menu features a delectable green Thai curry paired with jasmine rice, along with stir-fried plant-based protein with chili, onion, garlic, and basil leaves in soy sauce—a real winner. The meat option boasts delicious choices like Thai chicken red curry and crispy fried seabass with barbecue sauce.

For dessert, we tried the traditional Thai dessert of tempura-fried banana with honey and mango sorbet. While the unusual combinations may be a bit much if you prefer simpler dessert choices, you can always ask the staff to replace it with another option if possible.

Thiptara also offers an impressive selection of beverages. The Thai Basil Mojito was a refreshing choice, expertly balancing the flavours of fresh basil and lime. Additionally, the restaurant features a variety of teas that perfectly complement the meal

The service at Thiptara is warm and welcoming. The staff is attentive, knowledgeable, and genuinely passionate about the menu. They quickly offer recommendations and ensure that your dining experience is smooth and enjoyable, accommodating spice levels to suit your palate. While Thiptara is positioned as a premium dining destination, the quality of food, ambiance, and service justifies the price point. It's an ideal spot for special occasions or romantic dinners, providing an unforgettable culinary experience.