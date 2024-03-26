Restaurant Review: Every bit is a memory made at Café Beirut

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 7:18 PM

Embark on a remarkable gastronomic journey this Ramadan at Café Beirut, a treasured destination where each dish tells its own story and every visit guarantees a unique experience.

With a picturesque outdoor garden boasting stunning views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, and a spacious indoor setting adorned with traditional elements like a ceramic water fountain and an olive tree reminiscent of Beirut's golden age, Café Beirut provides an unforgettable ambience. The enchanting outdoor garden, adorned with charming fairy lights and lanterns, evokes the nostalgic and alluring atmosphere of a traditional Ramadan iftar, transporting guests to a bygone era.

The culinary adventure begins with a selection of Arabic bites such as dates, dried apricots, bread, and olives, followed by a nourishing soup made with a fragrant blend of lentils, onions, garlic, and aromatic spices. This comforting bowl captures the essence of tradition and warmth in every spoonful.

The Mezze offers a variety of delectable traditional dishes, including loubieh bi zeit, moussaka eggplant, mixed mouajanat, fattoush, tabouleh, makanek, and batata harra. Loubieh bi zeit delights with tender green beans cooked in olive oil, boasting a delicate and herb-infused flavour. Moussaka eggplant offers a symphony of roasted eggplant, tomatoes, and spices, delivering a rich and smoky taste. Batata harra excites with its spicy kick, featuring crispy cubes of potatoes tossed in a flavourful blend of garlic, chili, and aromatic herbs. The makanek offers a harmonious balance of rich and meaty flavours with subtle hints of sweetness from fragrant spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

The mix grill takes centre stage as the main course, showcasing a tantalising array of succulent lamb and tender chicken, perfectly complemented by crispy French fries and a side of velvety garlic sauce. Each bite offers a symphony of flavours, from the juicy tenderness of the meats to the satisfying crunch of the fries.

Quench your thirst with the refreshing tamer hindi and jallab, offering a delightful fusion of sweet and sour flavours perfect for a summer indulgence. The tamer hindi, a Ramadan favourite, features the tangy essence of tamarind harmonised with just the right amount of sweetness from sugar, creating a rejuvenating drink that invigorates the senses. Meanwhile, the jallab tantalises with its exotic blend of fruit syrup made from carob, dates, and grape molasses, enhanced with fragrant rose water and crowned with a sprinkle of nuts.

Satisfy your sweet cravings with Café Beirut's irresistible dessert options. The shaabiyat presents a delectable combination of crunchy layers and gooey, cheesy filling, offering a textural delight that satisfies every palate. For a taste of tradition, the namoura delivers a luscious eggless semolina coconut cake, drenched in a sweet sugar syrup, making it the quintessential Ramadan dessert.

Café Beirut promises a wonderful and affordable dining experience for families and friends, ensuring that every visit is cherished and remembered.

