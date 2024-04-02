Restaurant Review: A luxurious iftar experience at Luma Pool Lounge

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 5:14 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 5:17 PM

Nestled in the relatively newer neighbourhood of Dubai Creek Harbour, Luma Pool Lounge comprises an enticing blend of elegance and relaxation. As the sun sets, casting a golden hue over the creek, the otherwise minimalistic venue transforms into a haven for indulgence, offering a lavish iftar experience that promises to take you on an elaborate culinary journey.

A visual feast for the senses, it is also an ideal destination for capturing memorable moments. As guests arrive, they are greeted by a striking sight: a vibrant red carpet leading to the entrance, flanked by traditional Ramadan decor that sets the tone for the evening ahead.

Whether snapping selfies with loved ones or capturing the city's enchanting skyline, the place offers countless opportunities to document the beauty of the moment against the backdrop of Dubai's iconic waterfront.

The ambience at Luma Pool Lounge at Address Grand Creek Harbour strikes the perfect balance between laid-back charm and refined sophistication. Guests are greeted by breathtaking views of the creek, creating a serene backdrop for an evening of culinary delights. Soft, ambient lighting sets the mood as the gentle melodies of an oud player fill the air, adding a touch of enchantment to the atmosphere.

The iftar buffet is a gastronomic odyssey through the rich tapestry of Middle Eastern cuisine. With three menus rotating daily, guests can expect an array of traditional dishes crafted with meticulous attention to flavour and authenticity. From the first sweet bite of dates to the comforting warmth of hearty soups, each dish evokes a sense of tradition and community.

From the delicate flavours of Spinach Fatayer and Hummus Beiruti to the hearty satisfaction of Bamia Bil Lahim, every bite is a testament to the culinary expertise of the chefs. Live cooking stations add an interactive element to the dining experience, offering succulent cuts straight from the Charcoal Grill, aromatic lamb ouzi, and an assortment of delectable dishes from the craving station.

For those with a sweet tooth, an array of tempting desserts awaits, including the classic Umm Ali and Knaffeh, paired perfectly with refreshing Ramadan classics like Moroccan Tea and Jalab. Together, these timeless favourites create a culinary spread that honours the spirit of Ramadan.

Whether you're dining solo, with family, or among friends, Luma Pool Lounge welcomes guests of all ages to partake in the iftar festivities.

Additonal info

When: From sunset until 9pm during Ramadan

Price: Dhs275 per person

