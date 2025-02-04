Discover La Dolce Vita by the Creek at Boardwalk

Nestled along the shores of the serene Dubai Creek, Boardwalk has long been a cherished gem of Dubai's dining scene. This iconic restaurant, located at the Dubai Creek Yacht Club, effortlessly combines old-school charm with contemporary elegance. Whether you're a long-time resident or a first-time visitor, Boardwalk has something truly magical to offer.

The Ambiance

From the moment you step into Boardwalk, you're greeted by a setting that feels both sophisticated and welcoming. The newly refreshed interiors, with their wooden accents and marina-inspired decor, exude understated elegance. But the true showstopper is the outdoor terrace—perched by the water, it offers stunning views of bobbing yachts and the picturesque creek. Perfect for a Saturday brunch or an alfresco lunch, the ambiance feels fresh and vibrant, yet unpretentiously luxurious.

The Dining Experience

Boardwalk recently unveiled its new Squisito Brunch, a love letter to the flavours and textures of the Amalfi Coast. Aptly named (squisito means “exquisite” in Italian), this culinary experience was really enjoyable.

Picture this—a lavish buffet featuring home-style Italian classics, meticulously curated by Boardwalk’s new head chef, Cristiano Bellintoni. Feast on freshly made pasta from a Parmesan cheese wheel, smoky grilled meats straight from the barbecue, and indulgent pizzas hot out of the oven. Every dish is crafted with care, showcasing authentic Italian flavours.

To complement this diners can sip on expertly crafted beverages, adding an authentic Italian touch to every table. Meanwhile, live music from a saxophonist and a spirited singer completes the experience, whisking you away to the shores of Amalfi with every note.

The Squisito Brunch runs every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, making it the ultimate weekend indulgence.

The Charm of Boardwalk

Despite the contemporary upgrades, Boardwalk retains its original charm that has captivated diners for decades. For those who remember visiting 20 years ago, the venue is still as inviting as it was then—effortlessly blending nostalgia with modern sophistication.

The friendly staff elevate the experience, with their warm smiles and impeccable service. Each interaction feels personal, ensuring guests leave with not just full bellies but also fond memories.

A Must-Visit Destination

For those seeking a one-of-a-kind dining experience in Dubai, Boardwalk is a destination like no other. Its creekside setting, flavourful dishes, and relaxing ambiance make it a standout choice for locals and visitors alike.

Details: