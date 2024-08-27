Pursuing excellence in open water

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 7:44 PM

Already a holder of the prestigious PADI Master Scuba Diver rating, Dubai resident Peter Davos is part of an elite group comprising the top 2% of divers worldwide. Not content with completing the classroom and open water training assessments for Open, Advanced, and Rescue Diver certifications and the minimum of five additional specialization courses, Peter has gone on to complete the requirements for 19 Specialty Diver Certifications.

His dedication extends to unique specialties focusing on marine conservation, including PADI AWARE specialties like Dive Against Debris and Coral Reef Conservation Shark Conversation Specialty. “Peter’s interests in PADI Aware courses highlights his commitment to marine conservation. His participation is instrumental in protecting our oceans,” said Sneha Shetty, PADI Master Instructor and Co-founder at DiveCampus.

Education has always been a priority for Davos, who holds Master’s Degrees from Oxford and Harvard, and is the Founder and CEO of Hale Education Group, which helps local students achieve their dreams of studying at top universities abroad. “Learning has always been a lifelong commitment. Since finding DiveCampus, I have access to the instructors I need to be the best diver I can possibly be. Open water is always a hostile environment and you need the best training in order to handle any unforeseen dive emergencies you may face. The quality of your training, the extent of your knowledge, and skills you can only acquire through experience can save your life underwater,” he says. In addition to his recreational diving journey, Peter has also tapped into Tec Diving with his Tec 50 certification, exploring the skills required for deep explorations that few dare to attempt and soon will begin his Tec Trimix 65 and Tec Sidemount courses. His adventurous spirit doesn’t end there; he is now also an avid freediver. “During the PADI Freediver Course, Peter excelled in both static breath-hold and depth training, proving he was truly meant to be underwater,” says Islam Etman, Tec Trimix & Freedive Instructor and Co-founder at DiveCampus.

With the launch of the Dubai Reef Initiative, the world’s largest marine reef development project, in which 20,000 purpose-built reef modules will be deployed across Dubai waters over four years, the diving landscape in the emirate will be radically transformed. Divers like Davos will no longer have to travel to Fujairah to experience world-class diving in the UAE and the popularity of the sport locally is set to grow exponentially. “I look forward to continuing to learn underwater skills and feel blessed to live in a country where I can dive wreck and reefs year-round,” says Davos.