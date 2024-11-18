University of Chicago accepts first students under early notification admissions plan

The University of Chicago, one of the leading universities in the world, has just accepted its first students applying through its Summer Student Early Notification (SSEN) pathway. High school students who complete a summer program at the university now have the unique opportunity to submit their applications between September 1 and October 15 and receive a response within only three weeks of the submission date.

“At a time of year when many high school seniors have not yet started their university applications, some are already receiving acceptance letters to their first choice programs,” says Peter Davos, CEO of Dubai-based Hale Education Group. “This reinforces the importance of proper summer planning and the advantages that specific programs offer in the admissions process,” he adds.

The University of Chicago is a global leader in economics, with 32 of its alumni and professors having received the Nobel Prize in the field. Mairav Beri, a Hale student from United World College South East Asia, Singapore, has been accepted into the University of Chicago’s renowned economics programme through their SSEN pathway. This significant achievement highlights both Mairav’s commitment and the value of UChicago’s SSEN programme, which offers students an early, binding admissions decision after completing a summer program at the university.

The SSEN programme provides a unique opportunity for students who attend a UChicago Pre-College Summer Session to receive an expedited admissions decision early in their senior year. Designed to foster early connections with UChicago, the SSEN pathway is ideal for students driven by academic curiosity and a clear sense of their college goals.

Mairav Beri

The University of Chicago’s pre-college summer programmes offer a wide range of academically intensive courses. These allow high school students to experience college-level academics in a rigorous, supportive environment. Key programs eligible for SSEN consideration include:

Immersion: This residential program enables students to explore topics like economics, psychology, or molecular biology in-depth, engaging with UChicago’s faculty in a collaborative learning experience. Summer College: Offering both online and on-campus options, this program allows students to enroll in undergraduate credit courses, gaining exposure to UChicago’s rigorous academics in fields like calculus, philosophy, and the humanities. Research in the Biological Sciences (RIBS): For students interested in STEM, RIBS provides hands-on lab experience, including advanced research techniques and real-world biological applications. Stones and Bones: A paleontology-focused program, this course takes students from the classroom to field excavations, blending academic study with practical fossil analysis. The application process for UChicago’s summer programs generally begins in the fall, with priority deadlines in late winter and final deadlines in early spring. These competitive programs encourage students to apply as early as possible to maximize their chances of acceptance, particularly for those looking to qualify for the SSEN pathway. “Students should prepare for and apply early to these programs, which are competitive,” says Davos. “The potential benefits have never been greater for their participants.”

The author is an Education Consultant at Hale Education Group based in Dubai.