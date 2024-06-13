Exploring potential of AI and telehealth in transforming pediatric care

Dr. Zainab Alkhamis

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 8:57 PM

Dubai-based Saudi doctor Dr. Zainab Alkhamis in her book ‘The implementation of telehealth & AI in pediatrics: Smarter solutions for the modern world’ explores the huge potential of AI and telehealth in transforming pediatric care.

There have been many studies in the past about how these technologies produce fascinating results, however they often remain obscure and underutilized outside niche medical fields.

In her book Dr Alkhamis aims to bring these studies to light, demonstrating the impressive strides being made in modern medicine.

Speaking in detail about AI and telehealth, she said: “I often feel opposite of what the people talk that AI will replace their jobs, but it’s supposed to aid if used properly. This book should serve as a guide that it is not about replacing or discrediting the awe-inspiring capabilities and hard work that doctors and healthcare providers worldwide put into their patients. Instead, it shows how they can benefit from the emerging technologies being ushered into the medical landscape.”

Dr Alkhamis started writing this book a while back, but it was always on the back burner. She has shared her encounter with an anxious mother in the neonatal intensive care unit, the mother expressed her worry about the lack of technology available today outside of hospitals and that she needed to come back to the hospital often to check if her baby was okay. The book offers different innovative solutions to ease the mother’s worries. “The books which initially aimed at inspiring medical students to explore medical innovation, now targets a broader audience, stating. I hope this book will inspire others to innovate and utilize technology,” she said.

“The book takes many concepts and details that would be complex to understand and breaks them down with simple anecdotes and stories to help convey their meaning. It also has references to studies that you can use to further your reading where it is not imperative to the context, but it is a recommended read to go beyond the information in the book. If you are interested in medical research and innovation or just an interested in AI and emerging technologies, this book is for you,” concluded Dr Alkhamis.