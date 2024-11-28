Paramount Hotel Midtown reveals lineup for this year’s holiday season

Get ready to deck the halls in true Hollywood fashion – Dubai’s renowned Paramount Hotel Midtown recently unveiled an exciting array of events for this December.

Step into a world of pure imagination this festive season at Paramount Hotel Midtown with a Wonka-inspired twist to your holiday celebrations right in the heart of Dubai.

From the moment you arrive, the stage is set for an unforgettable experience – a touch of magic, a hint of glamour, wonder, and cherished memories that will make you feel like you’ve stepped into a real Wonkaland. So grab your top hat and cane, because this is no ordinary holiday season – it’s one to treasure forever!

DAZZLING NIGHT OF FESTIVE DELIGHTS

What: a whimsical tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday spirit

When: Friday, 6th December from 6:30 PM to 8 PM.

Roll out the red carpet and step into a world of festive wonders at Paramount Hotel Midtown’s dazzling Tree Lighting Ceremony. Add a sprinkle of Willy Wonka magic with scrumdiddlyumptious bites, velvety hot chocolate and delightful non-alcoholic drinks.

Each twinkling light and traditional festive carol will whisk you away to a whimsical wonderland filled with surprises and sparkles.

Join us for an evening of enchantment and holiday cheer!

For bookings and inquiries, Whatsapp us: +971 58 826 5729

STAR-STUDDED CHRISTMAS MAGIC

What: an unmatched collection of food offerings at the hotel’s most loved dining destinations

When: From 14th to 29th December, 7 PM to 11 PM.

Prices: Starting from Dh199 for a 4-course set menu soft package and Dh299 4-course set menu with a bottle of sparkling

Where: Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant

When: 24th December, 7 PM to 11 PM.

Prices: Starting from Dh550 for a 6-course set menu soft package, Dh650 6-course set menu with a bottle of grape and Dh795 6 course set menu with a bottle of sparkling.

Where: Malibu Sky Lounge And Bar

Why wait for the holiday rush? From December 14th to 29th, let Paramount Hotel Midtown add a touch of festive magic. Savour Italian delights at Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant or toast the season under the stars at Malibu Sky Lounge, with breathtaking city skyline views. Enjoy a Willy Wonka inspired celebration filled with holiday wonders—perfect for quality time with loved ones while we handle every detail.

For bookings and inquiries, Whatsapp us: +971 58 826 5729

CHRISTMAS ROAST LUNCH

What: An irresistible spread of festive roasts to celebrate Christmas Day

When: Wednesday, 25th December from 1 PM to 4 PM.

Prices: Dh249 for soft drink package, Dh349 for house package, Dh549 for bubbly, Dh149 for children 6-12 years old

It’s time to turn your Christmas Day into a unique whimsical adventure at CineScope. Savour a spread of festive roasts straight out of a magical world! Enjoy a feast overflowing with holiday cheer, savouring lavish roasts paired with sparkling beverages, exquisite wines and cocktails as delightful as a Wonka invention! For the little ones, an enchanting escape at Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant awaits complete with a Paramount movie and a buffet packed with sweet treats from Wonkaland. This Christmas, let the magic unfold with a fun-filled feast and festive vibes that will make your holiday feel like it’s straight out of a fantastical story.

For bookings and inquiries, Whatsapp us: +971 58 826 5729

A NIGHT OF GLAMOUR AND WHIMSY NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION

What: A spectacular New Year’s Eve at Malibu Sky Lounge

When: Tuesday, 31st December from 9 PM to 12:30 AM

Get ready for a spectacular New Year’s Eve at Malibu Sky, a night that promises to be a memorable chapter in your story! Delight in an array of culinary creations, sweet delights and freshly prepared dishes from our live stations, paired with a DJ and live entertainment.

As the clock strikes midnight, join us for a magical toast to new beginnings under the starry sky, with the breathtaking Burj Khalifa fireworks illuminating the night. If you want to view paradise, simply look around and view it, as you become the star of your own story, surrounded by opulent live entertainment and the glamour of the city’s celebrations.

Let’s craft a grand premiere for the New Year together!

Dubai Coastal Views Package

Price: Dh1,350 Soft Package, Dh1,550 House Package and Dh1,950 Champagne Package (Half A Bottle Of Champagne)

Burj Khalifa Views Package

Price: Dh1,550 Soft Package, Dh1,750 House Package and Dh2,250 Champagne Package (Half A Bottle Of Champagne)

Poolside Island Package Up To 8 Guests Per Island

Price: Dh14,850 Including canapé platter and 4 bottles of champagne or any premium bottle of beverage from the special White Island menu.

For bookings and inquiries, Whatsapp us: +971 58 826 5729

NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER

What: A world of culinary delights from international chefs

When: Tuesday, 31st December from 8 PM to 12 AM

Price: Dh495 Soft Package, Dh695 House Package Dh795 Bubbly Package and Dh225 Children 6-12 Years

Enjoy a world of culinary surprise, where there's no telling in which direction this magical night will take you. Indulge in live cooking stations offering authentic flavours from around the globe, accompanied by live entertainment.

For bookings and inquiries, Whatsapp us: +971 58 826 5729

NEW YEAR'S EVE CANAPÉ PARTY

What: A tasteful canapé menu with a charming twist

When: Tuesday, 31st December from 6 PM to 10 PM

Prices: Dh155 for soft package, Dh275 for house package, Dh325 for sparkling package

Where: Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant & Melrose Bar And Lounge

As we ring in the New Year, step into a magical canapé soirée where you can indulge in delectable treats sprinkled with a touch of Willy Wonka magic with an Italian twist.

For bookings and inquiries, Whatsapp us: +971 58 826 5729

EVERLASTING GOBSTOPPER CELEBRATION

What: An extra special toast to new beginnings

When: Tuesday, 31st December from 11:30 PM to 2 AM

Price: Dh1,050 inclusive of unlimited beverages

Where: MALIBU SKY LOUNGE AND BAR

Bubbles, bubbles everywhere, but not a drop to drink… unless you're celebrating with us! Raise a toast to new beginnings, complete with unlimited beverages, stunning views, and a captivating atmosphere.

For bookings and inquiries, Whatsapp us: +971 58 826 5729

UNWRAP THE GOLDEN SPARKLE OF RELAXATION AT PAUSE SPA

After swirling down the chocolate river with Wonka himself, you've earned more than just a golden ticket—you've earned a sprinkle of holiday magic! Embark on a whimsical escape where enchanting spa treatments transport you to a world of festive relaxation, because you've earned it, and now it's time to indulge in something sweeter than a Wonka bar, a holiday retreat that's pure magic beyond imagination!

What: Chocolate Mud-Ness Spa Ritual (Immerse in a chocolate-dipped spa experience for a party glow diva skin)

Price: Dh749 2 HOURS & 15 MIN TREATMENTS

Includes A 30 Min Chocolate Body Scrub, 30 Min Chocolate Body Wrap And 75 Min Massage With Warm Volcanic Stones

What: Pause And Melt-Away (Escape the holiday drama and melt-away in a private serene sanctuary with a celebrity-worthy relaxation treatment.

Price: Dh695 2 HOURS TREATMENTS

Includes A 90 Min Deep Tissue Massage And 30 Min Velvet Beauty Facial

For bookings and inquiries, Visit Pause Spa Chateau Berger located on 13th Floor or Call +971 58 826 5831

