'Our mission is to empower business and individuals alike': Dubai-based couple on helping people upskill

The UAE stands as a beacon of opportunity, continually drawing entrepreneurs and visionaries to its shores. Known for its economic vitality and cultural diversity, the UAE offers a unique blend of geographic and demographic advantages that serve as a fertile ground for innovation and business.

The nation's commitment to ease of doing business, coupled with unmatched stability in various sectors, cements its reputation as an ideal destination for those looking to unleash their potential and capitalise on myriad opportunities.

For entrepreneurs around the globe, the UAE is more than just a place to work—it's a place to excel and transform aspirations into reality and so it was for Dubai-based Lebanese/American entrepreneur couple Lama Makarem and Samir Makarem.

“We both come from families that appreciate independence and empowering others. Most importantly, both of our families have made us realise the importance of interdependency, which is [at] the core of our success. Parents from both sides taught us the value of finding purpose, the value of giving back, and the value of empowering others,” said 54-year-old Lama Makarem, investor/co-founder, J&R Business Consultancy.

Lama holds two Bachelor’s Degrees, one in Clinical Psychology and the other in Business Administration. She also holds an MBA and has an ABD (All But Dissertation) towards her Ph.D. in Business Leadership.

On the other hand, Samir Makarem, managing director and co-founder, J&R Business Consultancy, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in Monetary Economics. Samir had also worked for a year and a half towards his Ph.D. in Economics.

J&R Business Consultancy, registered with RAKEZ, was started back in July 2008. “During the most severe recession the world was going through, we defied all odds and decided to swim against the current after turning all kinds of threats into opportunities,” said 56-year-old Samir.

“J&R’s mission is to empower business and individuals alike through customised, tailored corporate training programmes and consultancies that revolve around honing employees knowledge, skills, and attitudes. Year after year, we add new industries to our portfolio…so far we have touched 40,” added Samir.

It is worth noting also that both Samir and Lama run a Cultural Center in Lebanon.

“We were already married for 15 years and had just moved to the UAE from the USA due to an employment opportunity. However, three years into our jobs, we both decided to quit our employers and embarked on this new venture that was a paradigm shift for us,” said Samir.

Back in 2005, an employment opportunity triggered Lama to consider moving to the UAE after having lived in the US for 12 years. Three years later, the couple was presented with a golden opportunity to embark on a completely new journey that prompted them to start their own business here. The couple proudly shares that J&R Business Consultancy was inspired by their two sons, Jad and Rany.

Speaking on mentorship, Lama said: “In life, we always meet people who affect in many ways. Every person we have met in business has been an inspiration to both of us, whether directly or indirectly. Those who inspired us directly are regarded as true mentors who, one way or another, pushed us to take adventurous steps to move forward. There are also those who, because of their incompetencies, inspired us indirectly and made us realise what steps not to follow in life. Our mentors are mainly our parents and our ex-bosses.”

Firm tips for couples