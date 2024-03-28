My Dubai Car: 'It's an all-rounder saloon that perfectly fits my pocket'

Photos by Shihab

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 6:55 PM

Name: Gehna Jagiasi

Ride: 2020 Nissan Altima

Nationality: Indian

Profession: Manager, Eternal Wellness Yoga Studio

In Dubai since: 2022

Gehna is part of a new generation of expatriates, who have come to Dubai in a hope to build their dreams. She earns a living as the manager of a yoga studio and uses the power of this ancient practice to help maintain her balance in this fast-paced city. She also uses the reliable and pocket-friendly Nissan Altima to get around town. Here’s a page from her life, one that talks about why she chose the Altima and how it provides the ultimate balance as a road companion:

When did you move to Dubai and what do you like most about this city?

I relocated to Dubai in 2022, when my husband's career brought us here. What captivates me about Dubai is its vibrant energy and endless opportunities. The city is a melting pot of cultures, offering a unique blend of tradition and modernity, which is both inspiring and exciting. Its dynamic environment encourages personal and professional growth, something I hope will help inspire my twins to chase their dreams. Dubai’s rapid development, coupled with its commitment to sustainability and innovation, makes it an exceptional place to live and work.

What do you do for work and how do you spend your days?

As the manager at Eternal Wellness Yoga Studio, my days are a blend of administrative tasks and personal growth opportunities. I am also on the path to completing 100 hours of yoga teacher training, which enriches both my professional role and personal well-being. My work involves managing the studio's operations, coordinating classes, and ensuring a serene environment for our clients. In addition to these responsibilities, I dedicate time to my own yoga practice, constantly learning and evolving alongside our community.

What kind of car-related activities do you enjoy?

My family cherishes our long drives through Dubai, especially during the rare rainy weather, which adds a touch of magic to the experience. These journeys are more than just travel; they are moments of bonding, filled with laughter and songs, punctuated by stops for our favourite snacks. These drives are a cherished ritual, allowing us to unwind and connect, making every trip a memorable adventure.

What made you purchase the Nissan Altima?

The primary reason for purchasing our Altima was the need for reliable transportation for daily tasks like school drop-offs and commuting to work. In Dubai, where the distances between places can be vast, and the climate can be extreme, having a dependable car is essential for family logistics and professional commitments. The Altima was an easy choice; it is an all-rounder saloon that perfectly fits my pocket.

What do you like most about your Altima and what could be improved?

I find great satisfaction in the comfort and reliability of our car. It perfectly meets our family’s transportation needs, making every journey smooth and enjoyable. At this point, there’s nothing specific I would change about it. Its efficiency and performance have made our daily routines much more manageable.

What does your car mean to you?

My car symbolises independence and achievement. It represents a significant personal milestone, it being the first vehicle I purchased with my earnings. Starting as a freelance personal trainer and then advancing to a managerial role, the journey to buying this car was a testament to my professional growth and personal resilience. It's a source of pride, offering not just mobility but also a sense of accomplishment and freedom.

If money were no object what car or SUV would you have in your garage? Where would you like to drive it?

While I am content with my current car, dreaming of a little bigger brings the Range Rover to mind. It epitomises luxury and capability, ideal for the adventurous family outings we love so much. Driving a Range Rover through the expansive deserts of Dubai or along the scenic coastal roads would be a thrilling experience, blending luxury with the spirit of exploration.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com