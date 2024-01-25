‘Music has power to forge bonds’: Yas Island’s new staycation anthem promises to keep boredom at bay

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 7:00 AM

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading leisure and entertainment hub, has introduced its latest school break anthem, encouraging families to embark on an exhilarating getaway from their monotonous routines.

Featuring an array of ‘Yas-tastic’ adventures, the video showcases the journey of 'the girl who never got bored’. Inspired by the re-popularised sea shanty genre, the narrative unfolds the story of a girl endlessly entertained during her Yas Island staycation.

Through the video, viewers are invited to share the excitement and explore the boundless experiences the destination offers. “Music has the power to forge bonds, create connections, and elevate emotions collectively. Motivated by this, our goal was to spotlight Yas Island and encourage viewers to explore the boundless array of experiences our destination has in store,” says Liam Findlay, CEO, Miral Destinations. “In 2023, Yas Island experienced significant growth, and we set our sights on making a grand entrance into 2024.”

With just an hour’s drive, Dubai residents can escape to the world’s leading theme park destination that is Yas Island Abu Dhabi. “Yas Island has evolved into one of the most sought-after tourist destinations, from award-winning attractions, thrilling experiences, ample dining and accommodation options,” says Findlay. “The destination is also suited to solo adventurers, couples and families from Dubai, the Emirates and across the world where they are guaranteed to never get bored.”

A dynamic destination renowned for ‘limitless’ experiences, Yas Island comprises a wealth of high-end retail options, the adrenaline rush of F1 racetrack, the first true links golf course. The introduction of SeaWorld Yas Island, the region's inaugural Marine Life Theme Park, has further expanded the variety of experiences offered to visitors.

Stay & Play — say ‘no’ to boredom

To make visitors’ experience even more enthralling, Yas Island has recently launched a Stay & Play package blending premium entertainment, relaxation and exhilarating adventures, making each moment memorable.

The package, featuring a complimentary room upgrade for guests can be redeemed at Centro Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island Rotana, and W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and bookings can be made by February 10 with stay dates available until March 10.

As Yas Island continues to captivate a global audience, this premier leisure and entertainment destination remains dedicated to creating unforgettable moments and unique experiences for families, thrill-seekers, and adventure enthusiasts. “We’ll continue to build on the success of the Chief Island Officer campaign after seeing widespread acclaim with Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa succeeding Kevin Hart,” says Findlay.

“Looking ahead, Yas Island will see ambitious expansion plans, including the growth of Yas Waterworld with 18 new thrilling rides and attractions, set for completion in 2025. Additionally, the recently announced Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the first attraction of its kind in the Middle East, further enriches its offerings,” he adds.

While Yas Island continues to enchant global audiences, the destination will stay committed to delivering memorable moments and distinctive entertainment experiences for visitors worldwide.

