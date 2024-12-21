What to do when Fomo gets real: UAE experts explain how feeling left out can be 'exhausting'

In today’s hyper-connected world, the 'fear of missing out'—popularly known as Fomo—has become a cultural buzzword. Coined in 2004 to describe consumer behaviour, the term now encompasses a deep psychological experience felt across all walks of life. But while the term may be new, the underlying phenomenon is as old as humanity itself.

From ancient times, humans have sought connection and inclusion as a means of survival. Bruna Moubarak, a social counsellor at Medcare Camali Clinic, explained, “Fitting into a group has been key to the survival of our species. Being aware of opportunities missed allowed us to plan for better life outcomes.” However, the rise of social media has taken this survival instinct to an extreme.

“Now we’re bombarded with curated portrayals of others’ lives, making it easier to perceive gaps between our experiences and the seemingly ‘better’ experiences of others,” she added.

According to Fatima Al Ameen, Clinical Psychologist at Nafsi Health, Fomo is deeply rooted in our psychology, driven by the modern pressures of staying connected and relevant. “While the term feels contemporary, its roots lie in our evolutionary instinct to remain part of the group,” Al Ameen explained.

Social media heightens this instinct, feeding users a constant stream of curated highlights. This creates a significant challenge, especially for younger generations. Al Ameen further defined Fomo as “the anxiety or unease that arises when you believe you are missing out on valuable or enjoyable experiences others are having.” Psychologically, it is fuelled by a gap between one’s perceived reality and the idealised images shared on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Fomo is far from a new phenomenon. Al Ameen pointed out that historically, exclusion from a group could mean survival risks. “In modern society, the risks are emotional,” she noted, “but the endless social media notifications have intensified Fomo into a round-the-clock experience.” Psychological factors such as low self-esteem, perfectionism, and an external locus of control make individuals more vulnerable to Fomo. Environmental factors—like constant social media exposure and cultural pressures that glorify achievement—also play a role.

Both Al Ameen and Moubarak agreed that Fomo affects everyone to some extent, but some demographics are more vulnerable. Research shows it is most common among teenagers and young adults, primarily because this age group places high value on peer validation.

“A recent study revealed that 69 per cent of millennials admitted Fomo influences their decisions, even pushing them to attend events they wouldn’t otherwise enjoy,” Al Ameen added. However, no one is entirely immune. Even older adults navigating life transitions can experience Fomo.

Fomo can have both benefits and drawbacks. Al Ameen and Wafa Farid, a clinical psychologist at Nafsi Health, agreed that Fomo can motivate individuals to set personal goals or explore new experiences. However, they emphasised that its negatives often outweigh its positives.

“Fomo can leave you feeling overbooked, dissatisfied, and constantly glued to your phone,” says Farid. Al Ameen added that it can lead to overcommitment, distraction, and emotional fatigue. “This endless pursuit to ‘keep up’ can be mentally exhausting and take a toll on your overall well-being.”

The psychological toll of Fomo is significant. According to Al Ameen, Fomo can lead to heightened anxiety, depression, and chronic stress. “In fact, 39 per cent of young adults report that social media comparison negatively impacts their mental health,” she noted.

Role of social media

Social media remains the biggest enabler of Fomo. “It’s a non-stop highlight reel of others’ best moments,” said Moubarak. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok present a carefully curated version of life, creating an illusion that others’ lives are more fulfilling.

This culture of comparison can have serious psychological effects, perpetuating feelings of inadequacy. Farid emphasized the importance of remembering that social media is not real life. “It’s easy to forget that what you see online is curated—it doesn’t reflect the full reality,” she said.

Overcoming Fomo