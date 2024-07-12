UAE: Teens admit to social media addiction; here's why it's 'virtually impossible' to disconnect

File photo

Seventeen-year-old Saood Chaudry has tried deleting apps multiple times to stay away from social media, but he always finds himself coming back.

Admitting to an addictive nature surrounding his online habits, Saood said it was “virtually impossible to fully disconnect".

“To disconnect would mean losing contact with certain people," he told Khaleej Times.

Saood's social media addiction is common, especially among teenagers who feel these online platforms play a crucial role in their lives.

Psychologists said there could be two main factors behind this trend: One is the intentional structure of social media and the other being 'Fomo' — or teenagers' fear of of being excluded by their peers.

“The platforms are designed to keep users engaged through features like endless scrolling, and likes and shares, which provide instant gratification," said Dr Parvathi V Raveendran, clinical psychologist at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah.

"Secondly, teenagers experience something called ‘Fomo’, the fear of missing out, that drives them to constantly check their social media feeds to stay updated with their peers’ activities,” she said.

Changing behavioural patterns

Mariam, Saood’s mother, said she has noticed certain behavioural patterns as a result of her son’s social media use.

“I previously noticed Saood was behaving in a way that was completely out of character, and taking interest in things which he would usually turn away from," she said.

"As his parent, I feel like this was because of the content he was engaging with. Whether it was what he was increasingly seeing his friends doing online or complete strangers, it was definitely a driving factor.”

Aliza Butler, 11, said that while she’s aware of the risks of social media addiction from observing her friend’s interactions, she doesn’t mind it herself.

Her mother, Jodi, has observed previous changes in Aliza’s personality since she allowed her to use social media. “Following the Covid lockdown, Eliza’s teacher mentioned that she appeared more confident in her school work. When she was home though, I noticed she appeared a lot more withdrawn and went into herself.”

Such shifts in behaviour could harm one's mental health, Dr Parvathi said.

“The constant comparison with peers and exposure to idealised images can negatively impact an individual’s self-esteem,” he said. “This could further contribute to anxiety and depressive symptoms.”

Social media could also distort one's view of the world, said another specialist.

Dr Shaju George, a psychiatrist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said: “Social media give a very falsified picture of the actual social situation and push the ones who are glued to social media to have cognitive aberrations.”

He clarified that “there are no specific age limits for the impacts of social media on their cognitive and social development".

"It's a dynamic state that mainly depends upon the time they consume on social media and social isolation they have as a result," he said.

Positive impact

To some, however, social media brings inspiration. Mohammed Ibrahim, 16, said: “I’m a firm believer that the feed you receive on social media can have a big influence on how you think, and while I often come across posts that make me a bit depressive at times, I also come across an equal amount of posts that tend to boost my confidence and motivate me.”