UAE: Obsessed over every flaw in your body? How social media triggers 'body dysmorphia'

In a world dominated by Instagram filters and TikTok trends, the pressure to attain an unattainable standard of beauty has never been greater. According to experts, there has been a huge increase in body dysmorphia or body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), which is a mental health condition where people obsess over imagined or minor perceived defects in their looks.
A Dubai-based expert told Khaleej Times that since 2020, there has been a 120 per cent increase in BDD cases globally among young women due to the high social media consumption.
Dr Sobia Nasim, consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at MedCare Dubai, said: "Social media has a huge role in this. I see young people are being impacted in a way that is unprecedented. The constant exposure to idealised images can lead to comparisons and self-criticism, fuelling body dysmorphia.”
UAE resident Dolly AbuKhadra, 24, shared her personal battle with body dysmorphia, with Khaleej Times. She said: "Scrolling through my feed every day feels like a relentless comparison game.”
"I would see pictures of people with seemingly flawless features and bodies all the time, which made me compare myself to other people all the time and made me feel inadequate and critical of myself,” she added.
Dr Nasim noted BDD causes sufferers to obsess excessively about perceived defects in their appearance.
“These flaws may not be noticeable to other people, but it impacts them hugely. They spend a lot of time obsessing about their appearance or a particular part of their appearance to the extent that it starts affecting their everyday life,” explained Dr Nasim, adding: “BDD can severely affect a person's ability to function. It can also impact their work, relationships, and overall mental health.
Several psychological mechanisms make social media so influential in shaping beauty standards. One key factor is the design of social media algorithms, which are tailored to show users content that aligns with their interests, including beauty and fashion.
Dr Nasim explained: "The algorithms are designed to hit the dopamine in your brain. It kind of plays on your weaknesses and fuels your interests, especially if they are obsessional in nature. The power of suggestion and peer pressure amplify the impact of these unrealistic beauty standards.
The impact of social media on body image is particularly concerning for young people. Adolescents are at a vulnerable stage of developing their self-image and self-esteem.
Dr Nasim emphasised: "The most susceptible ages are usually between 12 and 15 years old. This is a very sensitive age for most young people and adolescents because that's the time when they're developing their sense of self."
She further explained constant exposure to idealised images can lead to dissatisfaction with their own appearance and increase the risk of developing body dysmorphia.
AbuKhadra reflected on her own experience. She shared: "My self-esteem has suffered greatly as a result of these concerns. I've experienced anxiety and depression as a result of feeling unworthy and ugly. Trying to perceive myself in a good light is an ongoing battle."
For those struggling with body dysmorphia, therapy can be incredibly helpful. Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) is often recommended as the first line of treatment.
"CBT involves techniques like exposure response prevention, where the person is slowly exposed to what they find unpleasant with the help of a psychologist. Along with CBT, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) can be prescribed to help with anxiety, depression, and obsessive thoughts,” said Dr Nasim
AbuKhadra began therapy at the age of 20, after being diagnosed with body dysmorphia. She said: "Therapy has been incredibly helpful, particularly cognitive-behavioural therapy. Learning to challenge my negative thoughts and seeing them from a different perspective has made a big difference. Journaling and mindfulness exercises have also helped me manage my anxiety."
There is a growing need to address the influence of social media on body image. Dr. Sobia suggested: “We need to promote more diversity in the portrayal of beauty, including different body types, skin tones, and features. Social media platforms could implement features that promote mental health, such as reminders to take breaks and filters to reduce exposure to unrealistic content."
AbuKhadra echoed this sentiment, emphasising the importance of self-kindness and realistic beauty standards.
"I want to stress how important it is to acknowledge your own insecurities and to treat yourself with kindness. Social media ought to be a platform for happiness and community, not for self-doubt and comparison,” she underscored.
