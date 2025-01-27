UAE: AI screening to help combat depression, eating disorders among female students

At least a quarter of UAE’s female students are at high risk of developing depression and eating disorders, according to figures released by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). To combat these and other mental health issues, the authority will promote self-help applications and artificial intelligence-enabled screening.

During a presentation on the first day of Arab Health, which began at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday, DHA officials explained how they are utilising AI to help with improving their response to mental health issues. One of them said their aim was to reduce the stigma surrounding it.

“We want to make it normal to talk about mental health,” Dr Hend Alawadhi, head of health promotion and education told Khaleej Times. “I think the first thing to do to decrease the stigma is to increase the awareness of the individual to showcase that it is important to take care of your mental health.”

The authority is also preparing to launch a social media anti-stigma campaign. Alawadhi added that social media always plays a role in normalising the conversations surrounding mental health, and that it allows “specialists to talk about it and give the right information and the right places to seek help".

Challenges faced by community members

Figures released by DHA noted that while women generally are at high risk of developing postpartum depression, the elderly, children, and adolescents are also among the vulnerable groups that need targeted mental health intervention. It also revealed that 35.9 per cent of young people reported feeling sad and hopeless due to peer pressure and bullying amongst other issues.

Additionally, people of determination are five times as likely to experience mental health issues compared with people without disabilities, while chronically ill patients across Dubai’s physical clinics also show depressive symptoms. Diabetes patients are also three times more likely to have depression than those without the health issue.

Measures by health authority