The trauma of gender-based violence can rear its head years on

At 14, Anika witnessed her mother endure physical abuse, harassment, and even an attempted murder in their Namibian home.

Her stepfather’s violence wasn’t just a daily occurrence; it was a traumatising formative experience. Her exposure to gender-based (GBV) and domestic violence unknowingly shaped the way she would come to navigate the world. She would repeat her mother’s patterns in her own relationships as an adult, and carry the experiences with her in how she coped with life’s stressors.

Moving to South Africa at 19, she was entangled in a romantic relationship marked by verbal and financial abuse and intimidation. “It became a norm,” she said. “I didn’t even recognise it as abuse for the longest time.”

For many survivors of GBV, the trauma isn’t confined to the incident itself. The aftermath manifests as anxiety, depression, and a distorted sense of self.

Brazilian psychologist Natali dos Santos Lewis, a behavioural health specialist at Monarch Health Centers in Dubai, explained, “Survivors come to therapy not for the violence itself but for its emotional and psychological consequences, many not realising the two are linked. Some even minimise or normalise the violence, treating it as incidental rather than the root of their suffering.”

Therapy as a lifeline

Madeleine Mendy

Before moving to the UAE, Anika worked within Christian spaces and communities to support and encourage women. What she didn’t realise was that her need to always help others was a trauma response in reaction to not dealing with her own internal wounds.

“I poured my heart and soul into building a lot of women up, but I myself was broken. I now realise that I was pouring out of an empty cup to avoid facing what I was dealing with — severe anxiety, defensiveness and aggression, and panic attacks as a result of the violence I witnessed and experienced.”

When she was 33 and had just moved to Dubai, Covid hit, and she was no longer in spaces where she was helping other women thrive. “Through the isolation, for the first time, I had to deal with myself and the reality of who I was outside of the community, behind closed doors.”

Seeking therapy allowed Anika to confront these wounds. She said, “I realised how much my past had shaped me. I was not broken, just hurt.”

According to Lewis, therapy serves as a transformative space for survivors to reclaim their narratives. “It’s about self-awareness,” she explained. “Understanding the psychological implications of their trauma gives survivors the power to choose, to take control of their lives, and, most importantly, their healing.”

Shame, stigma, and fear

Despite the transformative potential of therapy, accessing it isn’t without challenges. For Anika, cultural stigmas initially prevented her from acknowledging her need for help.

“In African homes, mental health isn’t talked about. Anxiety or depression? You’re just being lazy,” she said.

Lewis confirms Anika’s experiences are universal obstacles that keep survivors from seeking care.

“Shame, fear of stigma, and hopelessness are pervasive. Cultural norms and patriarchal systems dismiss and sometimes facilitate gender-based violence. Women may come to believe they deserve the violence or that nothing will change if they seek help,” she said.

One of the most profound ways therapy helps is by breaking the cycle of violence. For Anika, recognising the patterns of her past relationships was pivotal.

“I learned that my defensiveness and resistance to dependence weren’t who I am, they were defence mechanisms from my childhood,” she said.

Lewis explained that psychoeducation, a cornerstone of therapy, plays a critical role in this process. “Understanding the dynamics of abuse allows survivors to see the patterns and make conscious choices to break free from toxic environments. Therapy provides the tools to process trauma and create healthier futures.”

Natali dos Santos Lewis