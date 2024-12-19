How to win the power struggle against yourself

Have you ever sat in a meeting, unsure if your ideas are “good enough” to share and end up saying nothing at all? Or, have you spent hours tweaking a report that was already excellent, convinced it wasn’t quite right? Perhaps you have been selected for a promotion and you are so excited, but then you shy away at the last minute out of fear of failing?

If so, you’re not alone. Imposter syndrome and perfectionism are two struggles that hold many of us back at work, stemming from deep-seated beliefs about our worth and capabilities. The good news is, with a little self-compassion and intentional effort, these patterns can be rewritten.

Where do these beliefs come from?

The roots of imposter syndrome and perfectionism often trace back to early life experiences.

Childhood Messages: Perhaps you grew up in an environment where love or approval felt conditional — based on achievements, good grades, or “being the best”. This might have planted the thought that your worth is tied to external validation.

School Experiences: The structure of traditional schooling can reinforce perfectionistic tendencies. Gold stars and grades reward “flawless” performance, while mistakes are penalised. Being bullied, teased, or finding it difficult to ‘fit in’ may also contribute to an inner belief that you are perhaps ‘inadequate’ in some way.

Cultural Expectations: Certain societal or cultural messages as well as generalised gender expectations may emphasise productivity, success, or being “put together” as markers of value. These pressures can heighten feelings of inadequacy or fear of failure.

Workplace Norms: The professional world often glorifies hustle, perfection, and never-ending competence. This environment can exacerbate constant ‘doing’ and ‘performing’ in order to meet generalised, corporate expectations of success without considering your unique situation or values.

These early influences create limiting beliefs — stories we tell ourselves about who we are and what we’re capable of. These beliefs, as difficult as they may be to navigate, play a role of protection — telling you that you aren’t “good enough”, so that you don’t have to experience the pain of failure, embarrassment, or conflict. However, ultimately all they do is limit your potential.

How these beliefs show up at work

Limiting beliefs don’t stay buried; they shape our thoughts, actions, and behaviours, often in sneaky ways:

1. Overworking to prove yourself

2. Fear of speaking up

3. Procrastination

4. Downplaying success

5. Avoiding new opportunities

A compassion-focused approach to overcoming imposter syndrome and perfectionism

Change doesn’t happen overnight, but by approaching yourself with compassion and intentionality, you can begin to rewrite the narratives holding you back. Here’s how:

1. Name and Notice your Inner Critic: The first step to change is awareness. Start paying attention to the critical voice in your head. What does it say when you’re struggling or trying something new?

Instead of pushing this voice away, gently name it. Recognise it as a survival mechanism, not an ultimate truth. This part of you is trying to protect you, but it’s coming from a place of outdated beliefs.

2. Reframe Failure as Growth: Perfectionism often thrives on a fear of failure. Begin shifting your mindset to see mistakes as opportunities to grow rather than proof of inadequacy.

Ask yourself:

“What can I learn from this?”

“How will this help me improve?”

Remember, the most successful people aren’t those who never fail but those who see failure as a stepping stone.

3. Connect with Your Values: Perfectionism tends to focus on external validation — others’ opinions of your work, praise, or approval. Counteract this by reconnecting with your internal values:

What truly matters to you?

What do you want in your career and life?

Let your values guide your actions rather than the fear of making a mistake.