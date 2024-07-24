How do you tame 'The Hulk' inside you?

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 12:28 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 12:30 PM

Anger and anxiety often walk hand in hand, interconnecting in a complex dance that affects many people on a daily basis. Experiencing anger can be frightening, and witnessing it in someone else can be even more alarming.

But where does it come from? And why is this beast so hard to tame?

The battle between control and chaos

Perhaps you are familiar with the movie The Incredible Hulk? There is no imagined character that captures the essence of human duality and instinctual rage quite like The Hulk, whose character is rooted in psychological analysis:

Bruce Banner: A brilliant, mild mannered, “in control” scientist represents the rational side of human nature. When he experiences intense anger or stress, he transforms into the Hulk—a chaotic giant filled with uncontrolled rage, and unrestrained behaviour.

This transformation mirrors human behaviour, where, beneath a calm exterior lies the potential for intense, primal emotions.

Many people struggle to balance their composed external self with their raw instincts.

Banner's constant anxiety and fear of losing control resonates with people managing high-stress lives, highlighting the conflict between external expectations and inner turmoil.

The dual nature of anger

Anger possesses immense power that can be both destructive and transformative.

The downside of anger

The Hulk's anger unleashes a formidable and destructive force within him, symbolising the raw, explosive energy of anger in real life.

Similarly, uncontrolled anger can cause significant and irrevocable harm to ourselves and others, making it crucial to seek help.

The benefits of anger

When channelled appropriately, anger can serve as a catalyst for positive change: driving us to confront injustices, set boundaries, and advocate for ourselves and others. Understanding and harnessing anger, rather than letting it control us, is key to transforming it into a force for good instead of disorder.

The origins of anger

Research indicates that anger is often a learned behaviour rooted in childhood experiences.

Children absorb, and imitate, the emotional responses of their primary caregivers and their cultural environment. For instance, if a child consistently witnesses a parent reacting to life's challenges with anger, they learn that as an appropriate, and expected response, to frustration or conflict.

Psychologists emphasise that repeated exposure to such behaviours reinforces nerve pathways associated with anger, thus making it a “default reaction”.

Additionally, childhood experiences of neglect, abuse, or inconsistent discipline can worsen feelings of insecurity and helplessness, which can later manifest as anger in adulthood.

The purpose of anger

You've likely heard of the fight/flight/freeze response. Anger is the natural fight response, meant to protect us from threats and mobilise energy for action. When we sense danger or injustice, anger triggers a physical response, increasing our energy to defend ourselves or correct the situation. This reaction is crucial for immediate safety and asserting boundaries.

The consequences of unaddressed anger

Physical Health: According to renowned physician and esteemed trauma specialist Dr. Gabor Maté, over a long period of time, unexpressed anger is more than just a psychological issue, it is a trigger for a cascade of chronic stress responses that can lead to serious health consequences. This includes autoimmune diseases, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, weakened immune system, insomnia, and high blood pressure.

Mental Health: Chronic anger consumes mental energy, clouds thinking, and makes it harder to concentrate or enjoy life. It often leads to stress, depression, and other mental health issues.

Career: Uncontrolled anger can alienate colleagues and clients, and erode professional respect.