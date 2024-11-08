Look: When Louvre Abu Dhabi opened 7 years ago, ushering a new era of arts, culture in the region

The opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Photo: WAM File

Fireworks illuminated the night sky, their reflections dancing on the waters of the Arabian Gulf as Louvre Abu Dhabi officially opened that day — November 8, 2017.

Beneath the museum's silver-toned dome—pierced with intricate Arabesque patterns—light filtered down like gentle rain, casting a mesmerising glow over the white-walled galleries below.

Standing beneath this dome, visitors felt transported to another time, as though sheltered in an oasis much like those where Bedouins once found refuge among date trees.

Photo: WAM File

This unique design, envisioned by chief architect Jean Nouvel, has made Louvre Abu Dhabi a groundbreaking landmark in the Arab World.

As reported by Khaleej Times, the Pritzker Prize-winning French architect said: “What differentiates Louvre Abu Dhabi from others around the world is that the museum in itself is a piece of art, and speaks volumes of the close cooperation countries can have.”

It was also hailed as one of the UAE’s greatest ambitions “to elevate the nation as a haven of peace and tolerance, promoter of education and culture, and builder of bridges between civilisations.”

An Islamic installation, believed to originate from the Syrian capital Damascus during the second half of the 13th century, was part of 130 artworks featured at the first large-scale presentation of the permanent collection of the museum. Photo: AFP

When Louvre Abu Dhabi was being constructed, Nouvel said: “I had an Arabian aura in mind, the symbol of Madinah, the seat of spirituality.” The motif was of a neighbourhood, rather than a building.

Located on Saadiyat Island, “Louvre Abu Dhabi brings together unique art icons that reflect humanity’s collective genius,” said UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, who was then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Visitors look at exhibits during the opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum after opening for the public. Photo: AFP File

“It is a meeting point for lovers of art, culture, and beauty all around the world,” added Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The two top UAE leaders were joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI during the grand opening. Macron called the museum a “decisive turning point” in ties with the UAE, which he called is an indispensable cornerstone for stability in the Middle East.”

(Front L-R) Moroccan King Mohammed VI, French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte and Director Saif Saeed Ghobash look at a piece of art as they visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum during its inauguration.

Jean-Luc Martinez, who was then president of the Louvre in Paris, said the new museum was designed “to open up to others, to understand diversity in a multipolar world”.

Though the museum was officially inaugurated on November 8, 2017, it was opened to the public on November 11. For four days Louvre Abu Dhabi came alive with a spectacular light show replete with Arabic culture and performances by local and international artists. Mohammed Al Mubarak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Culture and Tourism Authority, back then said they were expecting to welcome more than 5,000 visitors in the first week of Louvre Abu Dhabi opening. He added: "Because this is an international museum, we're expecting visitors from around the world, where a museum visitor from China will find something that speaks to him/ her, to his/ her history; and a visitor from India and any other country will find the same." Workers are busy at the construction site of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, actively shaping the future of the iconic museum, May 29, 2013. Photo: AFP File