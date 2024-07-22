Partner Content By KT Engage
Lay's Unveils 'Best Ever Lay's' for a Superior Snacking Experience
Get ready to fall in love with Lay's all over again, bringing you intense flavors and a perfectly satisfying crunch
Crunch. Munch. Smile. There's something irresistibly satisfying about reaching into a bag of Lay's chips and indulging in that perfect, crispy bite. Whether you're lounging at home, hosting a party, or need a quick snack on the go, Lay's chips have been the go-to choice for generations.
And now, Lay's, everyone's favorite chips brand, is back and better than ever with its all-new Best Ever Lay's! Renowned for its iconic taste and irresistible crunch, Lay's has taken things up a notch, introducing more intense flavors and a perfect crunch that will leave you wanting more. What more? The upgraded packaging exudes a premium look, making the snacking experience even more delightful. In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Omar Sabra, Snacks Marketing Lead for the UAE & Gulf at PepsiCo, discusses the inspiration and strategic direction behind Lay's latest product, 'Best Ever Lay's.'
Edited excerpts:
Can you tell us about the inspiration behind the development of 'Best Ever Lay's and what sets it apart from previous versions?
Lay's is the most beloved snack and the #1 potato chip brand globally. This success stems not only from the exceptional quality and taste of our products but also from our commitment to understanding and prioritizing our consumers' needs and feedback. By consistently gathering and acting on their input, we aim to innovate continuously and enhance our product offerings to deliver the best possible experience.
We listened to our consumers' desires for more intense flavors and healthier options without sacrificing taste. After extensive research and experimentation, we are excited to introduce 'Best Ever Lay's'. This new range features our top three most-loved flavors, now with even more intense flavor and the perfect crunch, all made with healthier oils. We are confident that our consumers will love it.
Could you describe the process of upgrading Lay’s packaging to achieve a more premium look and feel, and how this aligns with consumer preferences?
We wanted our new packaging to visually reflect the improvements we've made to the product, making it stand out as a fresh, enhanced version of a fan favorite. The packaging proudly displays the Lay's brand you know and love, but better than ever. As the world’s number one chip brand, we are excited to showcase this badge of honor. The packaging design reflects the premium quality of our enhanced product, highlighting the boosted flavour and superior ingredients while matching the improved experience for our consumers. It embodies our vision and demonstrates that we are attentive to their preferences and needs, delivering intensified flavor and the perfect crunch in every bite.
Lay's UAE recently set a Guinness World Record with the tallest crisp packet sculpture made entirely from Lay's bags. What was the motivation behind this initiative and how has it impacted brand visibility?
Setting a unique record demonstrates Lay's creativity and willingness to think outside the box, especially appealing to young, dynamic audience who appreciate innovative marketing. Such initiatives capture the public’s attention and encourage consumer participation, fostering a stronger connection with the brand. Record-breaking events are highly shareable, generating substantial buzz on social media, increasing our online presence, and encouraging user-generated content, which further promotes the brand. The novelty and scale of the event make it memorable, ensuring that Lay's remains top-of-mind for consumers. This has been a strategic tool for Lay's to enhance brand visibility, engage with a wider audience, and build lasting positive associations, ultimately driving growth and market presence.
In what ways has consumer behavior in the UAE and Gulf region influenced the marketing approach for Lay's snacks?
The launch of the new Best Ever Lay's (intense flavor, perfect crunch) and our recent achievement of breaking the Guinness World Record have been strategically influenced by consumer behavior. Our extensive consumer research revealed a strong preference for intense flavors and great crunch.
Based on these insights, we developed the new Best Ever Lay's flavors to align perfectly with the tastes and expectations of our local consumers. Recognising the high value placed on quality in the region, our marketing strategy emphasises the superior taste, perfect crunch, and premium ingredients of the new Lay's flavors, highlighting the enhanced flavour profiles designed to meet these discerning expectations. With high social media engagement in the region, we've leveraged those platforms to launch interactive campaigns which our record-breaking structure. These include product communication, influencer partnerships, user-generated content challenges, and behind-the-scenes looks at our record-breaking event, creating a buzz around our new launch.
In what ways does Lay's intend to sustain consumer interest and excitement following such a notable achievement?
Lay's plans to maintain consumer interest by continually updating and enhancing our existing flavors, as well as introducing exciting new ones based on feedback. We will leverage social media to engage with our audience and collaborate with popular local influencers and celebrities to amplify our message and expand our reach.
Looking forward, what are the upcoming innovations or product developments we can expect from Lay's in the future?
At Lay's, we are constantly striving to innovate and bring exciting new experiences to our consumers. Our commitment to innovation ensures that Lay's will continue to lead the snack industry with products that delight and surprise our customers. Stay tuned for these exciting developments coming your way!