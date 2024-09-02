Lara Fawzy is taking the burkini from Dubai to New York

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 3:03 PM

In a world where fashion is often seen as form over function, Lara Fawzy, founder of Lara Active, is redefining what it means to be both modest and stylish. As a British-Egyptian athlete and entrepreneur, Fawzy's journey from London to Dubai has been marked by determination, resilience, and a deep commitment to empowering women. Now, with her UAE-based brand, Lara Active, set to debut its burkini line in the run up to New York Fashion Week (NYFW), Fawzy is making a bold statement on the global stage about the future of modest fashion.

A Personal Journey Turned Global Movement

Lara Active was born out of necessity during the pandemic in 2020, a time when Fawzy found herself struggling to find activewear that was both functional and aligned with her values of modesty. As a Muay Thai practitioner and fighter, Fawzy knew first-hand the challenges of finding clothing that allowed for full mobility without sacrificing style or comfort.

“I’ve always been active, but I found myself constantly searching for clothing that didn’t come out of the men’s section,” she said. “I knew there was a gap in the market for women like me who wanted to feel good and look good while staying true to their beliefs.”

This gap in the market led Fawzy to create Lara Active, a brand dedicated to providing high-performance activewear that empowers women to feel confident and comfortable, no matter their athletic pursuit. The brand’s upcoming ahead of New York Fashion Week (NYFW), in collaboration with Runway 7, marks a significant milestone not just for Lara Active but for modest fashion as a whole. “Debuting at New York Fashion Week is surreal,” Fawzy shares. “This opportunity means the world to me as it puts modest activewear on a global stage.”

NYWK runs from September 6 to September 11.

Modesty Meets Modernity

Lara Active’s burkini line is a testament to Fawzy’s commitment to balancing functionality and fashion. The collection, set to be showcased on September 4, features a vibrant array of colours, themes, and versatile shapes, all designed with the modern, modest woman in mind. “The burkini line is a response to the growing demand for swimwear that allows women to participate in water sports while adhering to their cultural or religious beliefs,” Fawzy explains. “But it’s not just about modesty – it’s about looking good and feeling confident.”

For Fawzy, every piece of Lara Active clothing is a reflection of her values. The brand’s commitment to ethical manufacturing in the UAE ensures that each garment meets high standards of quality and sustainability. “We prioritise high-quality fabrics that offer breathability, moisture-wicking, flexibility, and durability,” she says. “Everything we produce is tested rigorously – I personally wear the clothes during the most gruelling workouts to make sure they stand up to the challenge.”

Empowering Women, One Step at a Time

Beyond fashion, Fawzy’s journey is one of empowerment. As a Muay Thai coach, she has dedicated herself to not only teaching the technical aspects of the sport but also to building confidence and mental strength in her students. “My journey as a women’s coach in Muay Thai has been incredibly rewarding,” Fawzy reflects. “I focus on creating a supportive environment where women feel empowered to push their limits and discover their potential.”

Fawzy’s experience in the male-dominated world of martial arts has also influenced her approach to business. The discipline and mental toughness she developed in Muay Thai drive her to constantly improve her products, ensuring they meet the needs of active women without compromising on modesty. “In both male-dominated sports and competitive industries, it’s crucial to remain confident in your vision and skills,” she advises. “Don’t be afraid to take risks and embrace challenges as opportunities for growth.”

Looking Ahead: The Future of Modest Activewear