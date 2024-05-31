Keeping it in the family: Family gears up to celebrate 5 decades of styling in the UAE

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 2:59 PM

Jean Paul smiles back as he gets busy planning gala celebration of his five decades journey in Dubai. He first arrived in the UAE in 1975, drawn by a French newspaper advertisement seeking a hairdresser for the Intercontinental Hotel in Deira, Dubai’s first five-star hotel. At the time, Jean Paul was working in France and seized this opportunity, driven by curiosity and a desire to explore a new place.

Dubai was then a relatively small and emerging city. Little did he know that this move would not only expand his horizons but also lay the foundation for what would become and still is one of the most esteemed salons in the city of Dubai.

The idea of travelling was deeply rooted in Jean Paul's family history. Inspired by the adventurous tales of his grandfather, who ventured to the United States in 1886 at a young age, instilled in Jean Paul the courage and passion to leave his small village in Lebanon. Fuelled by this legacy, he embarked on his own adventure and moved to Paris at the age of 16 to pursue his dreams.

Jean Paul studied at Ecole De Coiffure Saint Louis. His distinction and dynamism led him to work at one of the most famous salons in Paris at the time, ‘Roger Bouquin’ on Rue La Fayette. He worked with top professionals and was sent to Italy, Germany, and the US for training. Experience and expertise distinguished him when he moved to Dubai.

“Dubai provided me with the perfect environment to succeed. The city’s rapid growth and pleasant atmosphere allowed me to work as much as I wanted. Every day brought new opportunities, making it an exciting place to be. Dubai is a land of opportunity, with a rich diversity of cultures and people from all over the world,” said the 70-year-old Lebanese businessman.

Second-Gen Leads Business

Genevieve, 30, Jean Paul's eldest daughter, joined the family business eight years ago and currently works as the manager. Her role involves overseeing the day-to-day operations and ensuring the salon maintains its high standards.

Genevievee attended the French school Lycée Georges Pompidou. She pursued her Bachelor's Degree at the American University of Beirut and in 2016, joined her father’s legacy.

Genevieve’s entrepreneurial aspirations were shaped by her father. Initially, she had no plans to join the family business, having studied nursing and worked at the Children's Cancer Centre in Lebanon. However, when her father's 35-year-old business faced challenges and had to relocate from the Meridien to the Hyatt, she decided to join and ensure its continuity.