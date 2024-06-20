Keeping it in the family: Dubai-based couple bridges business opportunities between UAE and Africa

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 10:09 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 10:13 PM

Dubai-based Ugandan nationals Idris Mutebi and his wife, Kleith Kyatuhire, have set a goal to connect businesses in the UAE with their counterparts in Africa, facilitating investment opportunities and fostering economic growth in both regions.

The couple arrived in the UAE 11 years ago, initially shuttling on work to other countries from here. “Seven years ago, we officially established our business with the aim of bridging the gap between the UAE and Africa,” said 40-year-old Idris.

He was mentored by his mother, who was a single parent. From a young age, she involved him in her businesses during every holiday, assigning him various roles, from hard labour to handling accounts.

“This hands-on experience was invaluable, as she provided guidance and corrected me whenever I made mistakes. She instilled in me the importance of hard work, consistency, and diligence. These early lessons shaped my work ethic and approach to business, emphasising integrity and perseverance,” said Idris.

“My wife, Kleith, too shares a comparable experience with her mother, who played a significant role in her development. Both our mothers exemplified resilience and dedication, qualities that have profoundly influenced our business acumen and drive for success.”

The UAE has played a significant role in the couple’s success due to its safe environment and the equal opportunities it provides to all investors. The nation's progressive approach and investment in infrastructure and innovation have created a conducive environment for business growth and success.

Both Idris and Kleith have been able to establish businesses across various sectors including logistics, tours and travel, concierge services, and real estate.