How to plan the perfect hen party in UAE

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 7:53 PM

Planning a hen party is an exciting venture filled with joy, love, and a dash of adventure. As the founders of Dazed & Engaged, we know that a hen party should be a magical and memorable experience for the bride-to-be and her nearest and dearest. The UAE, with its blend of tradition and modern luxury, offers endless ideas that promise an unforgettable celebration.

Start with a luxe spa day. The UAE is famous for spas that offer everything from traditional hammams to cutting-edge beauty treatments. Picture lounging with your besties in a serene oasis, sipping on refreshing beverages, and indulging in pampering massages and facials. This relaxing start not only rejuvenates everyone but also sets a glamorous tone for the festivities ahead.

For an experience that blends adventure with luxury, consider a desert glamping trip. The Arabian Desert offers a stunning backdrop for a unique hen party. Imagine a chic setup with comfy tents, fairy lights, and a bonfire under the starlit sky. Enjoy camel rides, dune bashing, and traditional Arabic music and dance. This mix of thrill and relaxing activities will create unforgettable memories.

Dubai is the epitome of luxury, making it the perfect spot for a glamorous yacht party. Rent a private yacht and sail along the breathtaking coastline. With the sun setting over the horizon, kick off the party looking fabulous, with a beverage in hand, a curated playlist, and perhaps a private chef preparing exquisite dishes. It’s a surefire way to add a touch of sophistication and exclusivity to the celebration.

Take advantage of the UAE’s sunny weather by hosting a themed pool party. Whether it’s a tropical paradise, a retro ’80s bash, or an elegant garden party, the key is in the details. Decorate with inflatables, balloons, and matching swimsuits. Many luxury hotels offer cabanas and private pool areas too, providing an exclusive space to relax, play games, and sip on refreshing beverages.

For a more refined and relaxed option, consider an afternoon tea. Many high-end hotels in the UAE offer gorgeous afternoon tea experiences with a selection of fine teas, delicate pastries, and savoury bites. This is a perfect choice for a more intimate gathering in a sophisticated setting. Add a touch of whimsy with themed decorations and personalised treats to make the afternoon truly special.

Renting a private villa gives you intimacy and luxury. Choose a villa with stunning views, a private pool, and ample space for all the festivities. A villa lets you customise the schedule: lazy mornings by the pool, lively afternoon games, and elegant evening dinners. This setup also gives you the flexibility to decorate the space according to the chosen theme.