How Saudi Arabia can redefine its global image through branding at Fifa World Cup 2034

In recent years, the power of branding and design in global sporting events has gone beyond just aesthetics. It has become an essential tool in reshaping how host destinations are perceived on the world stage, often redefining entire cities or countries in the process.

The Paris Olympics 2024 serves as a recent, powerful illustration of how major sporting events can redefine the global perception of a city and a country. This transformation wasn’t just limited to showcasing athletic excellence but also extended to altering the narrative and image of the host. Paris, traditionally seen as a city of exclusivity, luxury, and emotional distance, embraced its motto of ‘Games Wide Open’ to break these stereotypes and reintroduce itself to the world. The city was depicted as inclusive, vibrant, modern, and emotionally accessible, far beyond its classic image.

This shift was visible through its innovative visual identity, including gender-neutral sports icons and a genderless mascot, which were deliberate efforts to reflect modernity and inclusivity. The visual elements were not only artistic but were aligned with the strategic goals of redefining how Paris was perceived globally.

A similar dynamic was observed, here in the Middle East, during the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The country used the event as a platform to reshape its global image, challenging preconceived notions and introducing the world to its unique blend of modernity and tradition. The World Cup showcased Qatar’s infrastructure, culture, and hospitality, elevating its international status. Much like Paris, Qatar focused on breaking stereotypes and redefining its narrative, creating a new conversation about itself on the global stage.

As Saudi Arabia prepares to host the Fifa World Cup in 2034, the world is watching how the country will shape and frame its identity on the global stage. More than just a sporting event, the World Cup presents a unique opportunity for Saudi Arabia to reshape perceptions, spark global conversations, and showcase its cultural and modern attributes through the powerful tools of branding and design.

One of the key figures in branding large-scale sporting events is Ludwig Duran, group strategy director at Conran Design Group, who has decades of experience in branding and design. His insights, especially from his recent work on the Paris 2024 Olympics, provide valuable lessons for Saudi Arabia as it prepares for its own moment in the spotlight.

Duran spotlights how targeted branding and design strategies can enhance a country’s placemaking efforts when hosting large-scale events that attract a global audience.

The power of branding to reframe perception

Branding and design are about much more than just logos, mascots, or colour schemes—they're about telling a story. When done effectively, branding can redefine the image of an entire destination, says Duran, who blends his background in political science and liberal arts with the intricacies of branding and design. “One of the jobs of a brand writ large is to drive the reputation of the branded entity and the public perception around it.”

In the field of branding, Duran describes a delicate balance between art and science. Far from a simple 50-50 split, the relationship between art and science in branding depends on the context and the objectives being pursued. “The science is grounded in business metrics—using data, insights, and impact measurement to build a solution that aligns with the host’s business or cultural objectives. The art, on the other hand, involves a bold creative leap that emotionally resonates with audiences.”

As he explains, “The challenge is finding the balance between what is tangible and elevating it to a bigger idea that motivates business change, galvanises organisations behind that change, and moves hearts and minds.”

Looking at the Paris 2024 Olympics, a clear example emerges of how a city or country can effectively use branding and design to redefine its identity.

Paris, long associated with luxury and exclusivity, took a bold new approach with the North Star of ‘Games Wide Open’. This branding strategy aimed to present the city in a more inclusive and emotionally accessible light. As Duran adds, “The North Star of Games Wide Open has really redefined not just what the Olympics can achieve, but also what Paris as the host city can achieve.”

The visual identity of the Olympics reinforced this narrative, creating a design that was flexible, inclusive, and representative of Paris in its entirety. “The design solution took that idea of inclusivity and baked it into the visual identity, allowing regions within Paris to dramatise and celebrate their own essence,” Duran recalls. From the gender-neutral sport icons to the mascots that reflected diverse abilities, every element of the branding was carefully crafted to communicate a modern, inclusive Paris.

Defining the 'North Star'

When considering Saudi Arabia’s own branding for the 2034 World Cup, Duran’s advice centres around the concept of a ‘North Star’. This guiding principle is essential to creating a cohesive and resonant branding strategy, which lasts well after the event is over.

“For any entity developing a place in the Middle East, the first step is defining the North Star—what is the anchor point that you want that place to become known for?” he says. “For Saudi Arabia, this could mean building on its historical and cultural significance while also highlighting its contemporary advancements in technology, entertainment, sustainability, and tourism.”

He also adds that it is crucial for host nations to not only celebrate their heritage but also to turn clichés on their head and spark new conversations. "How can areas in the Middle East who are creating places or sports brands, reframe clichés to start a conversation? You don't want to just merge the identity of the region with the brand—you want to use the brand to introduce something new and thought-provoking." A successful brand strategy for the World Cup will not only enhance the visitor experience but also elevate the country's global standing. Highlighting the importance of storytelling in branding, Duran adds, "You want to use whatever brand solution you create to trigger a conversation about yourselves. That's how you change perceptions and reframe how people see you." Turning clichés into opportunities Duran's approach to branding in the Middle East involves encouraging brands to break clichés and define a unique 'North Star' that reflects both modernity and heritage. For instance, with an event like the Fifa World Cup in Saudi Arabia, he suggests the importance of moving beyond generic notions like 'Arabian hospitality' and instead highlighting distinctive cultural elements that can reshape global perceptions. By doing so, branding can trigger meaningful conversations and foster a deeper understanding of a place or event's identity. Host nations must approach every element of its World Cup branding—from the logos and mascots to the overall event identity—with fresh eyes, believes Duran. "There are many brands out there that trade on what they call 'Arabian hospitality', and that has become a regional cliché. It's important for Saudi Arabia to define what makes its brand stand out beyond that," he says, adding that just as Paris 2024 turned traditional Olympic icons on their head, Saudi Arabia has the opportunity "to surprise the world by embracing innovation and showing the unexpected sides of its culture". Driving public perception Looking ahead, countries like Saudi Arabia will continue to build on this momentum, further opening the doors for the world to experience the true magic of the Middle East. By establishing a clear North Star, grounded in their unique cultural heritage while also breaking away from clichés, they can open up to the world in new ways. Through thoughtful branding and design, a country like Saudi Arabia can tell a new story—one that balances tradition and modernity, heritage and progress. As Duran sums it up, "Brand is the cornerstone of any organisation's ability to drive public perception or a change in public perception." For Saudi Arabia, this World Cup can be the cornerstone of a new chapter in its story.