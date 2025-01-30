How one family keeps Arabic Language Centre's legacy alive

Georges with his grandfather and Maliha

The legacy of Maliha Wehbe, a Lebanese national whose love for the Arabic language led to the creation of the Arabic Language Centre, is in good hands. Her son and grandson, Fadeel Wehbe and Georges Wehbe, have committed their lives to ALC, which is in its 45th year.

The Dubai-based teaching centre was launched in 1980, has since welcomed more than 7,000 students, helping many transform from complete beginners to confident Arabic speakers. Georges, said: “Maliha Wehbe’s profound passion for the Arabic language was the driving force behind her vision for ALC. Her journey began in 1968 in Beirut, where she taught diplomats and expatriates in her own home, fostering a deep appreciation for the language. In 1976, due to the Lebanese Civil War, she relocated to the UAE with her family, bringing her dedication to teaching Arabic to the country.”

Maliha’s work included teaching at the Dubai English Speaking School and offering private lessons at home.

A pivotal moment came when she met Mrs Guillmard, the wife of the Dubai World Trade Centre’s general manager and director, who was also passionate about the language. Together, they established the ALC at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which remains its home to this day.

Georges with his dad

Going the extra mile

“Today, we strive to honour my grandmother’s vision by maintaining her innovative teaching methodologies while adapting to modern needs. My father, Fadeel Wehbe, who has been instrumental in the centre’s longevity, and I are focused on enhancing her legacy through initiatives that expand our reach and emphasise the relevance of Arabic in today’s multicultural landscape,” adds the 24-year-old British-Lebanese national Georges.

Maliha's approach to teaching Arabic emphasised simplicity and logic. Her curriculum, developed over four years, includes proprietary teaching materials such as the Business and Social Arabic series and the Arabic Alphabet Guide. These resources, paired with a focus on conversational fluency in the Levantine dialect, remain the cornerstone of the centre's educational methodology.

Fadeel

“Our approach integrates engagement, interactivity, and cultural immersion, ensuring students find the process enjoyable and practical. We continually update our materials to include modern topics while maintaining the foundational principles of Maliha’s methods. This structure allows all of our students to connect, communicate, and collaborate, fostering a strong sense of community,” said 60-year-old Lebanese national Fadeel.

However, the duo admit that one of the ALC’s primary challenges is maintaining the balance between tradition and innovation. “While my mother’s teaching methods remain at the heart of our curriculum, adapting course content to address evolving interests and contemporary contexts requires meticulous planning and regular updates. Ensuring our materials resonate with modern learners while staying true to our roots is a constant yet rewarding process,” said Fadeel.

Georges added that another challenge lies in accommodating the dynamic schedules of ALC’s students. To address this, the centre has embraced hybrid learning models and a wide range of class timings, offering flexibility without compromising the immersive nature of in-person interactions. “By enabling students to participate online while engaging with those in physical classrooms, we create an inclusive and interactive learning environment,” he said.

Primary Goal

ALC’s primary goal is to further integrate Maliha’s methodologies into organisations and companies both in the UAE and abroad, promoting Arabic as an essential tool in business and social contexts. “Although English is widely spoken in the UAE, Arabic remains the official language, and our mission is to encourage its use among businesses in the region and beyond. By helping organisations develop cultural fluency and effective communication skills, we aim to foster deeper connections within the Middle East as well as globally,” added Georges.

ALC recently collaborated with the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Centre for Excellence to host 35 students from Moscow’s Primakov School for an immersive 11-day programme in Abu Dhabi. The students engaged in six hours of daily Arabic lessons, along with cultural activities like calligraphy workshops, tours of the Grand Mosque, and other enriching experiences. This programme not only deepened their appreciation for the Arabic language but also introduced them to the rich culture of the UAE. ALC hopes to replicate and expand such plans globally.

As for what has been the most rewarding part of carrying the legacy forward, Georges said: “Continuing my grandmother's legacy has been fulfilling. Witnessing the centre’s growth and its transformative impact on students, especially during the joyful Sunday classes, reminds me that it’s more than a language school; it’s a community fostering connections and a lifelong journey with the Arabic language.

Georges