How a housewife for 20 years came to head a business with a turnover of Dh100 million

Growing up in a close-knit household in Amritsar, India, Sheetal Kapoor had been celebrated for her creativity. She loved design as much as she adored textiles, and hence she found herself often experimenting with fabrics and patterns. A natural progression would have seen her foraying into the world of design or fashion entrepreneurship in her 20s. But it took 20 years after her marriage, having become a mother to two children, to actually find her feet as an entrepreneur.

From caring for her family and attending to their needs to managing the household efficiently, Sheetal ticked all the boxes of a conventional housewife when, one day, she decided to accompany her husband Sandeep to his office “where they made garments for the in-house labels of large retail chains”. Chunks of samples would be thrown aside at the end of an order, and Sheetal came up with an idea to utilise these samples.

She began designing kurtas and started selling them on Ebay with her husband’s help. Following an encouraging response, she began to expand. Her efforts culminated in SHREE, an ecommerce brand she founded that catered to traditional and modern Indian wear. “The idea blossomed out of my love for traditional Indian textiles and the desire to bring them to a wider audience,” she says. “I wanted to create a brand that not only celebrated the richness of Indian textiles but also offered contemporary designs that women could effortlessly incorporate into their daily lives.”

Today, that idea and passion for textiles has catapulted her into the top of the fashion retail game as the owner of a business that has a turnover of Dh100 million with a network of over 140 stores globally. Recently, Sheetal also forayed into the UAE market with SHREE. Even when talking about her entrepreneurial journey, she cannot help but reminisce about those years spent as a homemaker. “Those years taught me invaluable lessons in patience, resilience, and the importance of nurturing relationships,” she says. “As a homemaker, I managed a household and supported my family’s needs, which instilled in me a strong sense of responsibility and organisation. Spending quality time with my husband, who was in the industry, also allowed me to observe market trends and consumer preferences closely.”

As a homemaker transitioning into an entrepreneur, balancing household responsibilities with the demands of a business was admittedly daunting. “I had to learn everything from scratch, from how to use a computer, and send an email to sourcing materials to designing and marketing ethnic wear,” she says. “Starting a business requires capital, and as a homemaker, my personal savings were also limited. My husband provided the seed capital, but securing funding was a challenging process, especially in a competitive market.”

Cultural stereotypes and societal expectations also played a role. “As a woman entering the business world, there were doubts and scepticism from some quarters about my ability to succeed,” she says. Her husband Sandeep, who was already in the industry and had been making garments for in-house labels of large retail chains, has been a pillar of support through this journey. “He not only encouraged me to pursue my passion but also provided the initial financial support and business acumen that were crucial in establishing the business,” she says. Most importantly, it was Sandeep’s belief in her vision that gave Sheetal the confidence to leap from being a homemaker to an entrepreneur.

As a woman coming into her own in her 40s, Sheetal faced her own set of challenges while setting up the business. Suddenly, she found herself in a highly competitive environment. If there had been self-doubt, she had to keep them aside and leverage her other strengths — “creativity, attention to detail, and a deep understanding of customer preferences”.

In India, the rise of ecommerce has made way for a number of small businesses, making apparel a highly competitive industry. To stay relevant here means you don’t simply have to be good, but better than the best. After passing the acid test that was the Indian retail market, Sheetal began to expand and took SHREE to Singapore, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and now UAE. Entering different markets also demands keeping your ear to the ground and deliver on local trends. “We recently unveiled our latest offering, the AFIFA Elegant Abaya Collection, across our stores in the UAE and KSA. This collection embodies elegance, cultural respect, and contemporary style,” she says adding that the ethos of the brand is celebrating diversity and inclusivity.

In recent years, one has witnessed the rise of ethnic boho fashion that marries traditional design with contemporary silhouettes. Sheetal's success has been in understanding and responding to this trend. She adds that her collection features vibrant colours, intricate embroidery, and flowy silhouettes that reflect the free-spirited bohemian vibe. "We incorporate elements like mirror work, tassels, and patchwork to add a boho chic twist to classic Indian attire such as kurtas," she says. The Dubai chapter, however, caters to a diverse clientele. "Understanding the local market nuances, we tailor our collections to resonate with the cosmopolitan and multicultural environment of Dubai. While the core essence — celebrating Indian textiles and craftsmanship — remains consistent, we do adapt our designs to suit the preferences and lifestyles of our Dubai customers," she says, adding that in Dubai, the collections often feature lighter fabrics suitable for warmer climates and the cuts are contemporary while the styles are more cosmopolitan. "Additionally, we pay attention to details like colour palette and embellishments that align with the Middle Eastern aesthetic preferences." The lessons learnt during this journey have been valuable. While Sheetal says that she started out wanting to showcase timeless art forms, her journey as an entrepreneur has opened a world of possibilities. "We visited the UAE post-Covid when Dubai was one of the few places in the world that was open and back in action. Our priority was to ensure that we brought the same quality to the region that had become our hallmark in India. And give people the right product at the right price. About six months of extensive research went into scouting the right locations, understanding our customer in the UAE and figuring out the price point that would resonate with them." The effort, it appears, has paid off.


