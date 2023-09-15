Hospitality Hub: The ultimate support system for restaurateurs
The UAE is renowned for its thriving hospitality sector, making it a top destination for tourists and businesses alike.
Dubai, in particular, has positioned itself as a global hub, offering a wide range of world-class restaurants to cater to every palate and budget. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the hospitality industry, including hotels experiencing their lowest figures in 2020. However, amidst these challenging times, the Emirate's hospitality sector has received support through various initiatives. One such initiative is the Hospitality Hub, which stands as the largest Asian restaurant support group, providing assistance and resources to help these establishments, making it easier to navigate through these tough circumstances.
Meet Deeksha Gandotra, the visionary leader behind Hospitality Hub. With no formal background in hospitality, Deeksha has defied conventional wisdom to create an exceptional platform that supports and empowers the restaurant industry. Hospitality Hub is not just for the restaurant community; it is by the restaurant community, and of the restaurant community.
A Remarkable Journey
What started as a simple idea to bring restaurateurs together has blossomed into a flourishing family. Founded in 2020, today, Hospitality Hub boasts more than 300 dedicated members, representing over 1,500 restaurants. It has evolved into a dynamic community where experiences are shared, ideas are exchanged, and collective solutions are forged to combat the challenges that plague the industry.
An applause for the Mother Teresa of F&B industry
Deeksha Gandotra, affectionately referred to as the 'Mother Teresa of the restaurant community,' is the driving force behind this inspiring movement. Her passion, determination, and unwavering commitment to the cause have earned her this honorable title. With a deep-rooted passion for the field, Deeksha's vision has come to life, providing a lifeline for those in need. In a world where uncertainty loomed large, the Hospitality Hub emerged as a shining example of strength and unity, reminding us all that even in the darkest of times, compassion and support can flourish.
Deeksha has consistently delivered effective solutions to restaurateurs, addressing critical areas such as supply chain management, food safety audits, hotel revenue management, and organisational structure. Through a straightforward approach, she has successfully tackled these challenges, providing valuable insights and guidance to the industry.
The expertise and knack for problem-solving have proven invaluable to restaurateurs seeking to optimise their operations and achieve sustainable growth. By leveraging deep understanding of the field, Deeksha has become a trusted advisor, consistently delivering results.
A Catalyst for Change
Hospitality Hub has come up with a brilliant idea called the 'Food Crawl'. Every two weeks, they gather at one of their member's restaurants to indulge in delectable dishes, show support and appreciation to the member, and engage in meaningful discussions about the challenges faced in the market. Their unique approach fosters a sense of togetherness among the members. All problems being faced by restaurateurs is being addressed in the group and collectively solutions are being found.
The community has emerged as the epicenter of innovation and collaboration in the restaurant world. The members, diverse in their culinary expertise and backgrounds, find a common ground to thrive.
Key Initiatives
Resource Sharing: Hospitality Hub acts as a resource-sharing platform where restaurateurs exchange knowledge, best practices, and valuable insights.
Mentorship Programmes: Deeksha's brainchild includes mentorship programmes that enable budding restaurateurs to learn from seasoned experts, fostering growth and development within the community.
Community Events: Regular events, both virtual and in-person, provide opportunities for members to network, learn, and celebrate their shared passion for food and hospitality.
Hospitality Hub's rise to becoming the largest restaurant support group
Hospitality Hub's rise is attributed to Deeksha's vision and her tireless pursuit of uniting, empowering, and uplifting the restaurant community. Her belief that together, they can overcome any obstacle has transformed Hospitality Hub into a beacon of hope in the restaurant industry.
