Danube Home unveils exciting 'My Garden' collection for 2024

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 2:39 PM

Danube Home, the region's foremost home improvement and furniture retailer, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated Garden collection. The grand unveiling of the My Garden 2024 catalogue took place at the Al Barsha showroom in the presence of esteemed members of the press and top management from Danube Home.

Sayed Habib, Director of Danube Home, shared insights about this year's theme, stating, "The theme of the Danube Home My Garden 2024 catalogue is 'Think Outdoor, Think Danube Home.' The collection comprises products that can create different outdoor aesthetics like Calm, Modern, Boho, Evergreen, Monochrome and Contemporary. The meticulously designed and curated products are suitable for various outdoor spaces, whether it's a cosy apartment balcony or an expansive villa backyard. Our designs cater to diverse aesthetic preferences, ensuring that everyone can find something they love to design their dream garden under one roof."

The remarkable My Garden collection at Danube Home encompasses a wide range of garden products, including gazebos and pergolas, balcony sets, sofa sets, dining sets, swings, parasols, outdoor lighting, and garden accessories. Each item is designed to offer exceptional durability, capable of withstanding outdoor weather conditions.

Habib further highlighted the company's commitment to sustainability, saying, "Today, our customers are more environmentally conscious than ever before. There's a growing emphasis on sustainability and ethically sourced, manufactured, and packaged products. That's why we've made sustainability a cornerstone of our collection this year. We've incorporated sustainable materials such as olefin fibres in our seating options, and our gazebos and pergolas are crafted from sustainable and recyclable materials like aluminium and steel. Additionally, we've prioritised local sourcing to reduce transport emissions and conserve energy."

Dangati Jayaraj, General Manager - Retail, Danube Home, emphasized the customer-centric approach, stating, " Our My Garden 2024 catalogue has been crafted to ignite the imagination of our customers, encouraging them to craft and shape their ideal outdoor oasis. With our exquisite array of offerings, customers have the freedom to blend and match products to manifest their desired aesthetics. With decades of experience, we proudly hold the No.1 position as the premier outdoor solutions provider in the market with majority of the products having warranty of up to 2 years. Having already solidified our reputation as the ultimate home destination, offering a diverse array of products across various categories all under one roof, we are now setting our sights on becoming the go-to destination for all things outdoor as well."

As the region experiences cooler weather, the demand for high-quality outdoor furniture is on the rise. With its latest offering, Danube Home aspires to establish itself as the most trusted outdoor furniture brand in the region.

The My Garden 2024 catalogue is user-friendly and accessible on both Android and iOS devices. The new collection is available at all Danube Home showrooms in the UAE and can also be explored online at www.danubehome.com.

